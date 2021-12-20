Pound plunges again after Erdogan cites Islam to defend rate cuts





Istanbul (AFP) The ailing Turkish lira plunged on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited Muslim teachings as the justification for not raising interest rates to stabilize the currency.

Erdogan pushed the central bank to cut borrowing costs sharply despite the annual rate of inflation which has soared to over 20%. Economists believe the policy could see consumer price increases reach 30% or more in the coming months. But Erdogan said in remarks broadcast by state television on Sunday night that his Muslim faith prevented him from supporting rate hikes. “They are complaining that we keep lowering the interest rate. Don’t expect anything else from me,” he said in the TV comments. “As a Muslim, I will continue to do what our religion tells us. This is the commandment.” Islamic teachings prohibit Muslims from collecting or charging interest on money lent or borrowed. Erdogan has previously cited his religion as an explanation for why he thinks interest rates cause inflation rather than curb it. High interest rates slow activity and slow economic growth. But central banks increase their policy rates out of necessity when inflation gets out of hand. The Turkish lira has now lost almost half of its value in the past three months alone. It was trading down more than six percent against the dollar on Monday afternoon. One dollar could buy 7.4 lire on January 1. It was worth 17.5 lire on Monday. “You cannot run a modern economy integrated with the global economy on this basis,” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash said in a note to clients. “Even Saudi Arabia doesn’t really attempt Sharia-compliant macro (economic) management.” Fight with big business Turkey’s nominally independent central bank – stacked last year with allies and supporters of Erdogan – has used four successive rate cuts to lower its policy rate to 14% from 19%. Diplomats believe the powerful but increasingly unpopular Turkish leader believes economic growth at all costs will help him extend his rule into a third decade in elections slated for mid-2023. Erdogan last month launched a self-proclaimed “war of economic independence” aimed at breaking Turkey’s dependence on foreign investment and the fluctuating cost of imports such as oil and natural gas. But the policy is meeting growing resistance from powerful business leaders who had broadly aligned themselves with Erdogan during his 19-year rule. TUSIAD’s big business lobby, made up of major exporters, berated the president in an unusually strong manner over the weekend. “The political choices implemented here not only create new economic problems for businesses, but for all of our citizens,” said the big business lobby. “There is an urgent need to assess the damage done to the economy and quickly return to the implementation of established economic principles, within the framework of a market economy. Erdogan attacked TUSIAD directly in his television comments. “I’m calling you,” he said. “You only have one job: to secure investment, production, jobs and growth.” AFP 2021

