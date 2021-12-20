Boris Johnson calls Cabinet meeting as Christmas lockdown fears grow





B oris Johnson has called a Cabinet meeting as prominent scientists called on ministers to impose a lockdown before Christmas. Cabinet is expected to meet at 2 p.m. to discuss three possible options for restrictions as Omicron cases soar across the UK. The options include a modest set of restrictions, in which the prime minister urges families to limit contact inside. However, this would not be legally enforced, according to the Telegraph. A second option that would legally restrict household mixing, see the return of social distancing and an 8 p.m. curfew for pubs and restaurants. The third option involves a full nationwide lockdown, with all prohibited and non-essential shops and hospitality shutting down. READ MORE Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said Christmas would be better than last year, but declined to say if he was among the Cabinet ministers who allegedly questioned the modeling of scientists from Wise. When asked by Sky News if he could guarantee that there wouldn’t be more restrictions by Christmas Day, Mr Raab said: Well, I just can’t make any firm guarantees and fast. It comes as confirmed cases of the new, highly transmissible strain rose by more than 12,000 in the UK, with London’s cases alone surpassing 10,000 on Sunday. Live updates Show the latest updates

1640006501 South London clinic closes after jabs were not given ‘ A south London vaccination clinic was reportedly forced to close after an order for vaccines was not delivered. Dr Rosemary Leonard, a general practitioner in Lambeth, said residents felt saddened after being unable to get their vaccines after the clinic closed. Dr Leonard told BBC Breakfast: ‘We canceled a vaccination clinic today because in Lambeth here we did not receive our vaccine deliveries late Friday afternoon which is extremely disappointing and many patients were really upset that they made an appointment and could not get their vaccinations as scheduled. “ It was not clear which clinic or which jabs were affected. There are 19 walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics in the region and many surgeries across the borough also offer vaccines to their patients. The NHS said residents of the capital should not be worried as there were enough doses for everyone eligible. Will Huxter, director of the London NHS Covid vaccination program, said: virus. More than 650,000 doses of vaccine were delivered to London last week, a record for the London vaccination program. 1640004284 Downing St insists staff were working in the wine and cheese photo Downing Street insisted the No.10 staff pictured in the garden last May eating and drinking wine was discussing work. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson told reporters: “These were the people in Downing Street – officials, staff – who were meeting after the last press conference that day, so were meeting after hours. ‘opening. “There were meetings going on inside and outside of No. 10. “It shows colleagues who must have been at work, meeting after a press conference to discuss work.” Back then, people were only allowed to meet one other adult from another household socially, and only outside. When asked why the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson was there, the spokesperson said: “Downing Street is also a private residence for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. “The Prime Minister’s wife has the use of her garden. It is indeed her garden.” 1640003169 West End shoppers plunge days before Christmas London’s West End has seen shoppers drop 17% from pre-pandemic levels over the weekend as people choose to stay in their homes before Christmas. With less than five days to Christmas Day and the odds of a breaker lockout growing on the horizon, the retail and entertainment industry now faces enormous financial uncertainty as it should. enjoy a well-deserved blow in the arm, Jace Tyrrell, CEO of the New West End Company, told the PA News Agency. Meanwhile, Kate Nicholls, CEO of industry group UKHospitality, told the Telegraph that up to 10,000 sites could close without imminent support. In a statement, she added: The business has already been hugely damaged by the constant flow of pessimistic news following the discovery of the Omicron variant, at a time when the hospitality industry should normally expect to make a quarter of its profits. annual. The operator of restaurant chains Real Greek and Franco Manca had previously requested a government support program within 24 hours, whether or not new restrictions were announced. 1640002652 Starmer says serious questions need to be asked about the Downing St photo Serious questions need to be answered about the leaked photo of Downing Street staff eating cheese and drinking wine in Garden No.10 last year, Keir Starmer said. The Labor leader told Sky News: Everyone will have looked at this photo and to suggest it is a business meeting is a bit of a stretch according to anyone’s analysis. I think there are some very serious questions that need to be answered, but just look at the photo and ask yourself if this is an ongoing business meeting or is it a social event? I think the answer is pretty obvious. When asked if Labor held similar rallies last year, he added: I look forward to the day when I meet in the back garden of Downing Street, but no – Labor and the vast majority of the public obeyed the rules. 1640001875 Raab takes public for fools in Downing Street photo Dominic Raab has taken the public for fools, Labor has said, after the Deputy Prime Minister defended an event in the Downing Street Garden last year. Responding to Mr Raabs’ comments about a photo leak of the event, Labor shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: Dominic Raab has spent hours this month blaming the public for fools instead of dealing with the massive problems the Conservatives have created in the justice system. Raab and this high tax, soft crime Conservative government should tackle the backlog of courts and increase the pitifully low rape conviction rate in this country. This is yet another slap in the face to the British public, who will rightly think this is a rule for Boris Johnson and this government, and another rule for everyone. 1640000843 Moderna jab boosts neutralizing bodies against Omicron, study finds A dose of the Moderna vaccine used in the UK’s booster program increases neutralizing antibodies against Omicron by about 37 times, the company said. Moderna said his preliminary data on Omicron is reassuring, although he will continue to develop a variant-specific jab. Data showed that 50 mcg of Moderna vaccine (the half dose recommended by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization for the UK booster program) increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron by approximately 37 times over pre-booster levels, while a full dose increased it 83-fold. 1639999732 Starmer says Labor will back new Covid measures Sir Keir Starmer has said Labor is ready to support further public health measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant if they are needed. Speaking in the constituencies of Holborn and St Pancras, the Labor leader said there was a leadership vacuum on the part of the Prime Minister. It is up to the Prime Minister to draw up a plan with support for schools, businesses etc. So the ball is in his court. This obsession with party management rather than public health is not the right priority, he said. What I want to see is a government, a prime minister, who has control, who comes up with a plan that we can all support. But where is he ? There is a leadership vacuum right now. The infighting is taking place within the Conservative Party when the focus should really be on the public interest and public health. At the moment, my frustration is that the Prime Minister is completely absent. 1639998949 Israel announces travel ban from US and Canada Israel is set to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the global spread of the Omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennetts’ office announced the decision following a cabinet vote approving the decision. The United States will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations that Israelis are not allowed to travel to and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine. A UK travel ban was introduced at midnight on Thursday. More from my colleague Matt Watts here. 1639998084 Tennis star Nadal tested positive for Covid Rafael Nadal has tested positive for Covid, this has been confirmed. The tennis star said he tested positive when he arrived in Spain on Monday following an exhibition in Abu Dhabi. I am going through some unpleasant times but I hope I will improve little by little, Nadal said in a statement. I am now confined to the house and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me. 1639997504 Lord Frost says he resigned because of Covid coercive rules UK chief Brexit negotiator Lord Frost has insisted he resign from Cabinet over coercive Covid restrictions imposed by the Prime Minister rather than ideological differences over Brexit. Lord Frost, who led negotiations with the EU, left the government with immediate effect over the weekend after his initial plan to resign in January – agreed with the Prime Minister – became public. Speaking for the first time since leaving, Lord Frost expressed his immense admiration for what Boris Johnson has done as a leader to secure the UK’s exit from the EU. He told Sky News: We have never disagreed in any way on the policy of Brexit. Until the last day we’ve been absolutely aligned on this, and Liz Truss and Chris Heaton-Harris I’m sure they’re going to do a great job. I left government because, as I think is well known, I couldn’t support certain policies – most recently on Covid restrictions and Plan B. And if you’re a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support government decisions, and I couldn’t, that’s why I had to leave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/covid-latest-news-christmas-lockdown-restrictions-boris-johnson-cabinet-ministers-resist-omicron-cases-b972873.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos