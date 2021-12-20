PM Modi congratulates Kidambi Srikanth on winning ‘Historic Silver Medal’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian badminton star Kidambi Srikanth by winning a “historic” silver medal at the badminton world championships. “Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for winning a historic silver medal. This victory will inspire many sportsmen and strengthen their interest in badminton “, tweeted Prime Minister Modi. The former world No.1 made history by becoming the first Indian commuter to win a silver medal at the badminton world championships, losing to Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in Sunday’s men’s singles final. Srikanth, 28, lost 15-21, 20-22 to opponent Loh in a 43-minute summit clash to settle for a silver medal. READ ALSO | Srikanth wins historic silver medal at badminton world championships “In a few tournaments I’ve played really well and in a few tournaments I haven’t been able to play well this year, but again reaching the final of a world championship is something I’ve really worked for. hard, and I’m really happy to be here today, ”Srikanth said after the historic medal. “I’m going to try to keep working hard, it’s a process and there are a lot of other tournaments next year, like the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games, the World Championships, so it’s a very big year, next year. So I’ll try to stay positive. “ Kidambi also said he learned “a lot” from a “good week”. “It’s been a great week. Even today I had my chances in both games. I had a good lead in Game 1 and even in Game 2 I had 18-16 cushion. I couldn’t finish the match today. Loh played really well, ”he said. “A lot of things to learn from this so I will definitely work on that and try to improve for the next tournaments.” ALSO READ | “Really worked hard to reach a world championship final”: Kidambi Srikanth after winning silver in Spain Previously, legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) were medalists in men’s singles while Lakshya Sen, 20, joined the elusive list on Saturday after losing to Srikanth in the semi-final clash. . The first silver medal also places Srikanth alongside PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Sindhu had won the coveted gold in 2019, two silver and two bronze, while Saina won silver in Jakarta 2015 and bronze in Glasgow 2017. It was the first final since the 2019 Indian Open for Srikanth, who has been troubled by fitness issues and a lack of form in recent years. (With contributions from the Agencies) Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

