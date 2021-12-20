Jokowi recalls that village funds are not a bad target, total disbursement of IDR 400 T





The government used village funds to support the development of the village. President Joko Widodo also showed that his government has paid out hundreds of billions of dollars since 2014. Therefore, he asked regional officials to be careful in handling the money. Jokowi wants the funds to be used for the development of the village. “Be careful to manage the amount, it is not a small sum, it is a huge sum of money. Once the target is wrong, if the governance is not good, it can run everywhere”, a he said during the Launch of Legal Entity Certificates and the Opening of the National BUM Desa Rakornas at the Bidakara hotel, Jakarta, Monday (20/12). In 2015, the government disbursed village funds amounting to IDR 20.8 trillion, then increased to IDR 46.7 trillion in 2016. In 2017 and 2018, village funds disbursed each amounted to IDR 59.8 trillion. Meanwhile, in 2019, village funds provided reached IDR 69.8 trillion. In 2020, village funds will reach IDR 71,100 billion, while in 2021, they will be IDR 72,000 billion. At the same time, the village income and expenditure budget (APBD) has also increased dramatically. In 2014, on average, the APBD reached 329 million rupees. In addition, in 2015 the APBD grew to IDR 701 million and jumped to IDR 1.6 billion in 2021. With these funds, the government has also built a number of infrastructure for the villages. Jokowi said the roads in the village that had been constructed were as long as 227,000 kilometers. In the meantime, 4,500 small dams have been built, 71,000 irrigation units, 1.3 million meter bridges and 10,300 village markets. In addition, 1.2 million kilometers of drinking water, 38,000 units of posyandu, 12,000 units of polish, 38 million kilometers of drainage, 59,000 units of wells and 56,000 units of PAUD. Not only that, there are also sports facilities and a toilet washer (MCK). At the same time, the number of village enterprises (BUMDes) jumped by 606%, from 8,100 units in 2014 to 57,200 units at that time. The budget allocation for next year’s village funds is set at Rs 68 trillion. The funds are included in Rp. 770.41 trillion for transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD). However, Jokowi asked not to obsess over the number of facilities being built. “The quality of the activities that take place there really needs to be on the ground so that the benefits can be felt by the community,” he said. Previously, Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara insisted on maximum absorption of village funds. “We hope that it can be used as much as possible for activities that can improve the quality of rural life according to their respective needs,” Suahasil said in a virtual discussion with Infobank on Wednesday (29/9 ).

