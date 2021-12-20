Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Tries To Address Kashmir Issue At OIC Meeting On Afghanistan | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again raised Kashmir’s agenda at a meeting of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as he called on member states to develop a “unified plan” for the region, according to a report Monday.

Imran Khan said the people of Palestine and Kashmir want to see a unified response from the Muslim world regarding their democratic and human rights during his speech at the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Foreign Ministers Council in Islamabad.

According to The News International, Imran Khan said that the OIC must play its part in helping the world understand the teachings of Islam and “our love and affection for the late prophet Hazrat Mohammad.

Meanwhile, Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also said that resolving the Kashmir issue is important for regional peace and stability.

General Bajwa made the comments during a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who called him here on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

The Pakistani military said in a statement on Sunday that General Bajwa “also stressed that the peaceful settlement of the dispute in Kashmir is essential for stability in South Asia” and “reaffirmed that Pakistan wishes cordial relations with all its neighbors in the pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated after New Delhi withdrew special status from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into two Union Territories in August 2019.

India said the Section 370 issue was entirely an internal matter for the country and advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-Indian propaganda.

India has also said it wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.

It comes at a time when Imran Khan is barely managing to rule his own country. On the one hand, soaring inflation and rising commodity prices have pissed off the country’s base. On the other hand, the ruling PTI government’s failed negotiations with groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan have raised concerns about a possible spike in extremism in the country.

