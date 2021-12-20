Boris Johnson’s woes make another lockdown unlikely







Talk about a lost weekend: Boris Johnson’s de facto Brexit Secretary David Frost has resigned, citing disagreements with the general direction of government policy and making a particularly pointed note on returning restrictions on coronaviruses as well. the Guardian posted a photograph of Johnson, his wife and more than a dozen Downing Street staff lounging in No.10’s garden and sharing cheese and wine in May 2020, at a time when outdoor gatherings were limited to groups of two, a lot of park benches were still cordoned off and in some parts of the country you couldn’t even sit alone in a park. The government’s response is that business meetings have been held in Downing Street Garden all the time and the photo of some people sitting on the grass, cheese and wine is appreciated, and the wife of the Prime Minister is present represents only a regular day job. If this is true, that partly explains the low productivity of the UK. theBBC revealedthat Sage calls on the government to adopt additional and stricter restrictions on travel and social interactions in an effort to ease the pressure of the Omicron variant on healthcare capacity. Even though Johnson wanted to introduce new restrictions, he faces a number of limitations on his ability to do so. The first is the cabinet, notably the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who, theTimeSteve Swinford Reports, is one of at least ten ministers who resist the return of restrictions. But the second overlooked hurdle is public opinion with polls showing large numbers opposing a return to restrictions on Christmas. We can debate why it could be: anger at the hypocrisy of government ministers partying during confinement, or perhaps simple fatigue with the psychological toll of strict restrictions. Either way, it seems impossible to imagine how another lockdown, before or even after Christmas, could take place without Boris Johnson suffering an all-powerful and most likely fatal level of political damage. Perhaps the Prime Minister is about to uncover hitherto unknown reserves of self-sacrifice: but since another lockdown would require a head-on collision with public opinion and his party, I wouldn’t bet on it. Subscribe to The New Statesmans newsletters

