Imran Khan’s words about women sparks anger





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks regarding the education of women in Afghanistan angered former Afghan leaders.

At an international forum in Islamabad, Khan hinted that keeping women out of education is part of the Pashtun ethnic culture.

Addressing the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Sunday, Khan appeared to offer the Taliban a pass to limit girls’ education, urging the world to “understand” cultural differences.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai condemned Khan’s speech and urged the Pakistani prime minister not to speak on behalf of Afghans in these forums.

Former Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh, who lives in exile after the Taliban takeover, called Khan’s comments “disgusting and ignorant.”

He said the comments indicated that Islamabad wanted Afghanistan to be uneducated and dependent on Pakistan.

Others on social media shared photos of a father who used to walk his daughter’s miles to school, in response to Khan’s account.

The Taliban, a predominantly Pashtun movement, has banned girls from returning to high school in Afghanistan after taking power in August.

The international community has repeatedly called on the Taliban to respect women and human rights in return for international recognition.

The Pakistani government is seen as the main actor in helping the Taliban regain power after their defeat in 2001.

At the same conference, Khan urged the United States to “dissociate” the Taliban regime from Afghan citizens to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

He said the Taliban was committed to meeting the preconditions for lifting economic sanctions.

