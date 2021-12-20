HONG KONG – CHINA Xi Jinping’s democracy crumbles as low turnout hinders Hong Kong patriotic elections



[*]

Only 30.2 percent of eligible voters voted. It was the first ballot after the exclusion of pro-democracy groups under the reformed electoral law. The pro-Beijing camp won 89 seats out of 90, with only one seat going to a centrist candidate. The Catholic diocese has expressed its concerns about the full democratization of the region. The central government claims the election was “representative” and “inclusive”.

Hong Kong (AsiaNews) – Yesterday’s legislative elections in Hong Kong saw the lowest turnout in the region’s history, a flop for Xi Jinping-style democracy.

The ballot was the first since Beijing imposed electoral reform aimed at eliminating pro-democracy representatives from the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) and favoring “patriotic” candidates, i.e. those loyal to the Communist Party. Chinese.

Only 30.2% of eligible voters turned out at polling stations, the worst number since 1995, when the then British colony first elected a local parliament.

The turnout was 58.3% in the previous LegCo election in 2016; 71% of voters took part in the district council elections in November 2019, overwhelmingly supporting pro-democracy candidates following the anti-system protests that had erupted a few months earlier.

Out of 90 seats up for grabs yesterday, 89 went to pro-Beijing representatives, including Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming, general secretary of the local Anglican Church. The only elected member of the LegCo who is not formally aligned with the establishment is the centrist candidate Tik Chi-yuen.

The election was due to take place over a year ago but has been postponed, extending the terms of outgoing LegCo members.

Pro-democracy groups largely backed out of the election. After verification by the National Security Safeguarding Bureau, only 11 of the 153 candidates allowed to run were not aligned with Beijing.

Under that of Hong Kong controversial new electoral law, only 20 of the 90 members are elected by universal suffrage; 40 seats were filled by the Pro-Beijing Election Commission, and 30 members were chosen by functional constituencies, which also lean to the government side.

According to several observers, the reform was an attack on Hong Kong’s autonomy, which was to last until 2047, as part of the agreement to transfer sovereignty from the United Kingdom to China in 1997.

After Beijing imposed a draconian national security law in the summer of 2020, all major pro-democracy leaders found themselves in jail, under investigation or forced into voluntary exile.

A large majority of the population chose to snub or boycott an electoral process that lacked the essential ingredient of pluralism.

Executive Director Carrie Lam tried to explain the low turnout by saying it wasn’t important in an election, seeing it as a trivial detail and not – as it should be – a necessary condition.

The Hong Kong government has also attempted to minimize the low turnout despite attempts to encourage people to vote with free public transport on election day; indeed, many voters took advantage of free trips to visit the city rather than going to the polling stations.

Last-minute appeals sent to voters via text message also went unheard, such as that of Xia Baolong, head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau of the Chinese State Council.

The threat of arrest against pro-democracy activists who called on voters to boycott the election or spoil their ballots did not work either.

A few days before the elections, the new Catholic Bishop of Hong Kong, Monsignor Stephen Chow, issued a statement expressing “concern for the democratization of the Hong Kong SAR[*]”.

In it, the prelate exhorted the faithful to participate in the vote “in accordance with the precepts of their conscience and the social teachings of the Church”.

He ended his call by asking everyone to “pray that God will guide the Hong Kong SAR to full democratization.”

For its part, the Chinese government issued a white paper praising the vote in Hong Kong, claiming that it “was characterized by broad representation and inclusiveness”, a step towards “the implementation of universal suffrage”.

For Xi Jinping, the one-party dictatorship is a real democracy, not the “formalities” of the Western model. Hong Kong people disagree.

[*] Special administrative region.