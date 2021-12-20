Boris Johnson examines Omicron data after ex-Brexit minister cited coercive Covid policies

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday to review the latest data on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after his former Brexit minister said he could not support “coercive” Covid policies of the government.

Downing Street confirmed the meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m., would involve ministers assessing the latest coronavirus data, as the number of Omicron cases across the UK has climbed to more than 37,000, with 104 hospitalizations and 12 deaths related to the variant.

Amid growing calls from the scientific community for tighter social restrictions, discussions of new measures were likely on the agenda. The daily telegraph reported that the Prime Minister was considering three options to curb the spread of Omicron and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

One option included strengthened guidelines on social mix indoors; another involved a return to social distancing and an 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants; and one was a return to full lockdown.

Earlier Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said he was unable to make “firm and swift guarantees” that new restrictions will not be introduced before Christmas.

When asked about the types of measures that could be introduced, Raab declined to comment on decisions that had not been made, but argued the government was keeping all evidence under review “hour by hour, day by day” .

“We cannot make quick and firm guarantees,” he said on a BBC Radio 4 broadcast. Today program. “We are doing everything we can. But finally. . . it depends on the severity of the Omicron cases, and you know there is a lag between recorded cases, hospitalizations and then deaths.

This sentiment was echoed by Downing Street officials. “I understand that there has been a lot of speculation this weekend, and even today, about any additional measures that may be needed,” the prime minister’s spokesperson told reporters.

“At this point, we are still monitoring the data and monitoring it very closely. . . We will update if further decisions are made.

Any introduction of further restrictions is likely to put Johnson on a collision course with his ministers, at least including 10 reportedly expressed concern about the modeling of coronaviruses and the extension of borders.

Former Brexit Minister Lord David Frost, who resigned from cabinet on Saturday, said the possibility of further coronavirus restrictions was one of the reasons for his departure from government.

“I can’t speak for anyone else,” he said, speaking on Sky News. “I can only say what I think, which is to say that I do not support coercive policies on Covid. The Prime Minister has some very difficult decisions to make and I am sure he will think about them very seriously.

He added: “I left government, as I think is well known, because I couldn’t support some policies, most recently on Covid restrictions and ‘plan B’. If you are a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support government decisions, and I couldn’t, that’s why I had to leave.

Responding to reports of cabinet splits, Raab told Sky News he “fully” supports the government’s approach, but added: “We all question advice and I don’t think it is. should be presented in a sort of tectonic opposition to scientists. “

advised

Raab also told the BBC that vaccinations were “central” to increasing protection and that the “speeding up” of the booster program made it “much less likely” that restrictions would be needed.

More … than 28 million people have now received a booster or third dose, as the NHS battles to meet the government deadline to offer a booster to every adult in England by the end of the month.

According to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency, Sunday 12,133 new cases of Omicron have been reported across the UK, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 37,101.