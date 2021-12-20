Politics
Boris Johnson examines Omicron data after ex-Brexit minister cited coercive Covid policies
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a cabinet meeting on Monday to review the latest data on the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, after his former Brexit minister said he could not support “coercive” Covid policies of the government.
Downing Street confirmed the meeting, scheduled for 2 p.m., would involve ministers assessing the latest coronavirus data, as the number of Omicron cases across the UK has climbed to more than 37,000, with 104 hospitalizations and 12 deaths related to the variant.
Amid growing calls from the scientific community for tighter social restrictions, discussions of new measures were likely on the agenda. The daily telegraph reported that the Prime Minister was considering three options to curb the spread of Omicron and prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.
One option included strengthened guidelines on social mix indoors; another involved a return to social distancing and an 8pm curfew for pubs and restaurants; and one was a return to full lockdown.
Earlier Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said he was unable to make “firm and swift guarantees” that new restrictions will not be introduced before Christmas.
When asked about the types of measures that could be introduced, Raab declined to comment on decisions that had not been made, but argued the government was keeping all evidence under review “hour by hour, day by day” .
“We cannot make quick and firm guarantees,” he said on a BBC Radio 4 broadcast. Today program. “We are doing everything we can. But finally. . . it depends on the severity of the Omicron cases, and you know there is a lag between recorded cases, hospitalizations and then deaths.
This sentiment was echoed by Downing Street officials. “I understand that there has been a lot of speculation this weekend, and even today, about any additional measures that may be needed,” the prime minister’s spokesperson told reporters.
“At this point, we are still monitoring the data and monitoring it very closely. . . We will update if further decisions are made.
Any introduction of further restrictions is likely to put Johnson on a collision course with his ministers, at least including 10 reportedly expressed concern about the modeling of coronaviruses and the extension of borders.
Former Brexit Minister Lord David Frost, who resigned from cabinet on Saturday, said the possibility of further coronavirus restrictions was one of the reasons for his departure from government.
“I can’t speak for anyone else,” he said, speaking on Sky News. “I can only say what I think, which is to say that I do not support coercive policies on Covid. The Prime Minister has some very difficult decisions to make and I am sure he will think about them very seriously.
He added: “I left government, as I think is well known, because I couldn’t support some policies, most recently on Covid restrictions and ‘plan B’. If you are a minister, you have to support collective responsibility, you have to support government decisions, and I couldn’t, that’s why I had to leave.
Responding to reports of cabinet splits, Raab told Sky News he “fully” supports the government’s approach, but added: “We all question advice and I don’t think it is. should be presented in a sort of tectonic opposition to scientists. “
Raab also told the BBC that vaccinations were “central” to increasing protection and that the “speeding up” of the booster program made it “much less likely” that restrictions would be needed.
More … than 28 million people have now received a booster or third dose, as the NHS battles to meet the government deadline to offer a booster to every adult in England by the end of the month.
According to the latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency, Sunday 12,133 new cases of Omicron have been reported across the UK, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 37,101.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b46c48aa-118d-4355-9865-3860ac2bb9ea
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]