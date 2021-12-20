Trump sues New York attorney general Letitia James for blocking company investigation





Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9, 2021.

Rachel Mummey | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump filed a federal complaint Monday in an attempt to prevent New York State Attorney General Letitia James from continuing to investigate his company.

James is leading a civilian investigation into the Trump Organization, focusing on cases where the company has misjudged the value of real estate assets to obtain favorable loan and insurance rates, while reducing its tax obligations.

This investigation is reflected in a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Cyrus Vance Jr.

Trump, who is a Republican, claims that Vance and James, who are Democrats, are investigating him for political reasons and have called the inquiries a “witch hunt.”

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, which was first reported by The New York Times, argues that the investigation violates Trump’s constitutional rights.

He alleges that “James’ mission is guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers to be a political opponent.”

The costume depicts Trump, his family and his business as victims of a “bitter crusade” by James, which “tirelessly bombarded” them with “unwarranted” subpoenas.

Several pages of the 30-page complaint are devoted to tweets from James and past critiques of the Trump administration.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said in a written statement: “Letitia James targets President Trump with complete disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to meet when she became attorney general.”

“She changed the state in the short term by initiating this partisan inquiry and forever tarnished the sanctity of her office,” Habba said. “By bringing this lawsuit, we intend not only to hold her accountable for her gross violations of the Constitution, but also to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in her tracks.”

A spokesperson for James did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is last minute news. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/20/trump-sues-ny-attorney-general-letitia-james-to-block-company-probe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos