Pak PM attempts to comb Kashmir at OIC meeting on Afghanistan





ISLAMABAD: Rather than focusing on policing his own home, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again attempted to push Kashmir’s infamous agenda forward at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting (OIC), where he called on member states to develop a “unified plan” for the region. Speaking here at the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, Khan said the people of Palestine and Kashmir wished to see a unified response from the Muslim world regarding their democratic and human rights. The Prime Minister of Pakistan said that the OIC must play its role in helping the world understand the teachings of Islam and “our love. and our affection for the late prophet Hazrat Mohammad, “according to The News International. This comes at a time when Imran Khan is barely managing his own country. On the one hand, the surge in infl ation and rising commodity prices have pissed off the country’s base. On the other hand, the ruling PTI government’s failed negotiations with groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Tehreek-E-Labbaik Pakistan have raised concerns about a possible spike in extremism in the country. Sunday’s OIC-led conference was the largest international gathering on Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August following the withdrawal of the US military from the country after two decades. This meeting took place at a time when Pakistan is rallying 57 OIC members to help Afghanistan avoid crisis while trying to convince Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to soften its image abroad. Under the guise of the humanitarian agenda, experts believe that Pakistan is trying to push the Afghan interim government towards international recognition despite little progress on the human rights front by holding. In a meeting organized to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Imran Khan used the big stage for his own political purposes. Mentioning the presence of the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan, the Pakistani prime minister said the only way to deal with the terrorist organization was a stable Afghanistan. He said ISIS was capable of carrying out international attacks. Rejecting the Pakistani prime minister’s remarks on terrorism in his country, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Sunday that the landlocked country faced the threat from the Islamic State of Pakistan, according to TOLOnews. Reacting to Khan’s remarks, the former Afghan president said the allegations were not true. From the start, ISIS has threatened Afghanistan from Pakistan, not the other way around, Karzai added.

