Democratic dilemma Democracy and society





These are dark days for Democrats in Washington. President Bidens’ approval rating has fallen to the 40s, approaching Trumpian lows. In the off-year election, Democrats lost the governorship of Virginia for the first time since 2009 and barely claimed victory in the heavily democratic state of New Jersey. The party’s own polls illustrate the support Biden has lost, showing him in battlefield districts across the country, with 52% of voters disapproving of the job he is doing.

These setbacks seem to bode well for a beating at the polls in the upcoming congressional elections next November. Democrats are preparing to lose their slim majority in the House of Representatives and possibly even the Senate.

The causes of this slippage in democratic fortunes are multiple and controversial. Many analysts point to Bidens’ inability to control the pandemic as he has promised; others see inflation, supply chain problems and a less than robust economic recovery as the source of its woes. Some point to a lack of political leadership and success, the disastrous defeat and retreat in Afghanistan, the long agony it took to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress, and his continued inability to convince his own party to ‘adopt the massive social spending which is at the heart of its national agenda.

After all, Biden promised he would restore competence and policy sense to the White House. He claimed he would have a professional foreign policy team and a grasp of the intricacies of the Congressional process. To date, however, he has not gained a reputation for competence on the issues of the day.

Will Trump be back?

All of this of course rekindled the fears of the imminent figure of ex-President Donald Trump. He clearly appears to be preparing for another presidential bid, he organizes rallies, posting statements of anger attacking enemies on quasi-presidential letterhead and even, for some reason, sending an envoy to the Balkans. . He remains incredibly popular within the Republican Party, even though it divides the entire population. His party approval rating often reaches 90 percent, a historically unprecedented rate for a presidential candidate. This means he is a virtual spearhead for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if he decides to run and remains in good health.

There is reason to believe that Bidens’ problems run deeper than the first growing pains of a presidency.

His chances in the general election are much less certain, but Republicans are strengthening their ability to suppress votes and overturn close election results in key states. In a repeat of the tight and contested 2020 election, they could this time succeed in stealing the Electoral College election. The result would either be a constitutional crisis or a second Trump presidency, which would not give Democrats much satisfaction.

There is reason to believe the Democrats could come out of this doldrums. It’s still early days, and Biden has time before the midterm elections to pass his Build Back Better social spending bill and demonstrate the fruits of his infrastructure bill for the economy. Although it seems increasingly unlikely after Senator Joe Manchins No.

Even losing Congress in a disaster wouldn’t necessarily mean the end of his presidency. Many recent presidents have lost at least one chamber of Congress mid-term, but have recovered sufficiently from the defeat, often taking the opportunity to blame the opposition for political problems, and were re-elected for two years. later. It was the role model for Reagan, Clinton, and Obama, and it just might be for Biden.

Another term for Biden?

Sadly, there is reason to believe that Bidens’ problems run deeper than the first growing pains of a presidency. Perhaps the fundamental problem is that few people actually voted for Biden. In 2020, the electorate emerged in unprecedented numbers. The turnout was nearly 67% of eligible voters, up about 7% from 2016. But it is clear that Trump has both opposition to Trump on the Democratic side and support for Trump on the Democratic side. Republican are what drove previously uncommitted voters to the polls. . Few of Bidens voters expressed much enthusiasm for Biden, many expressed deep hatred for Trump. It is difficult to maintain support based entirely on negative emotion.

Presidential elections are won based on voter turnout, which in turn requires an emotional tale of leadership and strength on your side and deep, enduring evil on the other.

As president, Biden ruled like anti-Trump. He tries to present an image of calm, political competence rather than political elation and chaos. There is political logic to this, but it sometimes seems tired and uninspiring. He will be nearly 82 on election day 2024 and it is getting harder and harder to tell that he is not his age. But he still seems determined to represent himself.

Republicans have already refined a message that focuses on Bidens’ weakness. He is weak on immigration, weak on foreign policy, weak on inflation, and in the grip of the radical wing of his party on cultural matters, such as teaching critical race theory. in schools. Much of it is exaggerated or outright lies, but a picture of Biden is starting to form that could keep his voters unenthusiastic at home in 2024.

Democrats need an emotional message

Democrats are responding to this by doubling their political agenda. They want to complete their legislative agenda next year, then tout the accomplishments of what would then be more than $ 5,000 billion in spending on a variety of popular programs ranging from coronavirus aid to infrastructure to day care centers. Many are secretly hoping the Supreme Court will allow states to ban abortion again, which would spark a national legislative battle over an issue many Democrats believe they have the edge on.

This agenda is indeed transformative and widely popular. But perhaps the fundamental point of our polarized age of social media is missing. People hardly notice the politics, most of them have become tribal and out of control. Presidential elections are won based on voter turnout, which in turn requires an emotional tale of leadership and strength on your side and deep, enduring evil on the other. This means that unless Democrats can reverse this image of weakness, they will likely lose the midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election, regardless of their political achievements.

Unfortunately, the more Democrats focus on politics, the more likely they are to lose politics.

