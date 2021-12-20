Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto denounces PTI led by Imran Khan for resorting to violence and rigging KP elections





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday expressed resentment over Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan who is using violence and rigging to undermine local elections in course at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Speaking to Twitter, Bilawal said the ruling party “uses violence and rigging” and tries to undermine people’s choice, Geo News reported.

“The PTI has reached new heights in its attempts to rig elections for local bodies,” he added. The KP is organizing the first phase of local elections in its 17 districts. Voting will take place in the rest of the KP next month.

Referring to the deadly attack on ANP candidate Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday evening, the PPP chairman alleged that the incident was also part of a series of events that took place before and during the poll, reported Geo News. He said the family of the deceased candidate accused a PTI minister of “trying to bribe him [candidate] and later by killing him. “

“In Peshawar, people from the PTI were caught stamping ballots the night before the ballot. All day there have been reports of PTI [members] ransacking polling stations attacking election workers, including women, ”he wrote. He said the ruling party had taken the rigging to a new level, which shows the “desperation and unpopularity” of the government he heads, Geo News reported.

“This is what a desperately unpopular government looks like. Bilawal called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to take action against rigging and ensure free and fair elections, Geo News reported.

He also urged KP people to come in large numbers to use their right to vote instead of being deterred by “PTI tactics,” and called on PPP workers to report violations to party election cells or directly to the ECP. (ANI)

(This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/1853782-pakistan-bilawal-bhutto-slams-imran-khan-led-pti-for-resorting-to-violence-rigging-in-kp-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos