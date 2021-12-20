Will Boris Johnson make a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to tackle the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the growing number of infections this month could see him forced to tighten them even further just days before Christmas.

The Prime Minister has already reinstated the compulsory wearing of masks on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theaters and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and to events involving mass gatherings.

Even so, fears persist that stronger measures are still needed to push back Omicron, with government science advisers pushing for further restrictions as soon as possible to stop the spread and meeting opposition from senior ministers reluctant to jeopardize. economy and impose new constraints on the public. freedom.

The precise characteristics of the new strain of the virus are still unclear at this early stage of its development, although there are concerns that it will soon usurp the Delta variant as the dominant strain of Covid-19 given its high transmissibility.

In his latest televised speech on the pandemic, Mr Johnson warned of a tidal wave of infections sweeping through these coasts unless the public adheres to the new measures and gets their booster shot from any point of view. emergency.

The deployment of third shots is significantly expanded to deal with the Omicron threat, with the goal of offering one to everyone over 18 by the end of December, bringing this deadline forward by one month and exercising a added pressure on healthcare professionals across the country in the process.

The move came in response to UK Health Security Agency findings that two jabs do not offer strong protection against symptomatic Omicron infections, as the current vaccine series is less effective against it than it was. against delta.

However, this same analysis also concluded that those who received a booster remained protected up to 70%, underscoring the importance of receiving a third injection as soon as possible.

The UK has so far recorded 12 deaths from the new variant and 37,101 confirmed cases.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident on the extent of the Omicron outbreak in the capital as NHS England has announced a return to its highest level of emergency preparedness, a national level four incident , meaning that the health services response will be coordinated as a national effort, rather than led by individual trusts.

Overall, the UK added an additional 82,886 infections in 24 hours on Sunday, December 19, along with 45 other deaths, a slight drop from the pandemic high of 93,045 recorded the previous Friday.

Meanwhile, only 48.8% of UK adults have had their booster shot so far, although demand is high, so this figure is expected to continue to rise rapidly as more people book an appointment. you and roll up their sleeves.

The Prime Minister is currently not scheduled to hold a press briefing on Covid on Monday, December 20, but he is known to hold an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the growing threat posed by the virus.

The usual statistical update will certainly take place tonight and we can expect more announcements from the Prime Minister in the coming days as the Omicron situation evolves.