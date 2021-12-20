Trump sues New York attorney general for blocking investigation into his companies





NEW YORK, Dec.20 (Reuters) – Former US President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end his investigation into civil fraud against her company.

He filed a lawsuit in federal court in Syracuse, New York, after it was reported James’s office would seek questioning of Trump as he investigated whether his company, the Trump Organization, had manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties.

Trump and the company, who is also a plaintiff in the case, say James violated their rights under the U.S. Constitution by pursuing a politically motivated investigation.

“By taking this legal action, we intend not only to hold it accountable for its gross violations of the Constitution, but also to stop its bitter crusade to punish its political opponent in its tracks,” said the lawyer. of Trump, Alina Habba, in a statement.

In a statement, James replied: “Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone named Trump.”

The civil investigation is related to, but separate from, a more than three-year criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance of the Trump Organization’s business practices, which James joined in May. It focuses on whether the Trump Organization has overestimated the value of certain real estate assets for loans and tax breaks.

In July, the company and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in what a prosecutor in Vance’s office called a 15-year “sweeping and bold” tax evasion.

In Monday’s trial, Trump and the company say James, a Democrat, is motivated by partisan biases against Trump, a Republican, highlighting public statements she made against the former president before she was elected at his post.

They are asking for a court order prohibiting the investigation from continuing.

Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Howard Goller

Brendan Pierson

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and all areas of healthcare law. He can be reached at [email protected]

