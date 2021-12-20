A total of 68.1% of respondents agree Jokowi will reshuffle the cabinet

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Political advisory agency Charta Politika Indonesia released the results of a public satisfaction survey regarding the performance of President Joko Widodo – Ma’ruf Amin’s cabinet.

In the survey results, it was found that 68.1% of those polled agreed that Jokowi should reshuffle his ministers.

The questions presented are as follows:

In your opinion, do you agree or disagree if President Joko Widodo reshuffles his ministers?

“In total, 68.1% of those polled agreed that President Joko Widodo would proceed with a reshuffle,” read the poll results received by Tribunnews.com on Monday (12/20/2021).

Additionally, 18.8 percent of those polled disagreed with the reshuffle.

In the meantime, regarding the performance evaluation of ministers, no less than 54.6 people have declared themselves satisfied.

Meanwhile, 39.3% of those polled said they were not satisfied with the performance of Jokowi’s ministers.

The performance review survey question is “Based on your assessment, are you satisfied or dissatisfied with the performance of Cabinet Ministers Advanced Indonesia?”

In addition, 51.7% of those surveyed rated the performance of Jokowi’s cabinet as better during the previous leadership period, 2014-2019.

The following questions are presented:

If you compare the performance of cabinets / ministers during the period in charge of Joko Widodo, when do you think you have the best performance?

Then, 36.5% of those polled think that the current Jokowi cabinet is better.

The Charta Politica survey was conducted from November 29 to December 6, 2021 through face-to-face interviews using a structured questionnaire.

The number of samples is 1,200 respondents, spread over 34 provinces.

The sampling method used is multistage random sampling with a margin of error of approximately 2.83 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

70% of respondents are satisfied with the performance of Jokowi-Ma’ruf.

Reported Tribunnews.com Previously, Charta Politica Indonesia published the results of a satisfaction survey on the performance of the government of President Joko Widodo-Ma’ruf Amin.

In its findings, up to 70.1% of those surveyed were satisfied with Jokowi-Ma’ruf’s performance.

The question of the satisfaction survey is “How do you assess the performance of the government of Joko Widodo and KH?” Ma’ruf Amin, are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied or not at all satisfied? ‘

“Here, 8.3 percent said they were very satisfied, 61.8 percent said they were somewhat satisfied, 26.6 percent said they were not satisfied, and 2.8 percent said they were not satisfied. percent said they were not at all satisfied, “Charta Politika Indonesia executive director Yunarto Wijaya said in a virtual survey on Monday (12/20/2021).











So with that, Yunarto said, whether he is classified as satisfied or dissatisfied as a pole, up to 70.1% of those polled said they were satisfied.

“There were 29.4% who said they weren’t satisfied, 0.6% didn’t respond,” Yunarto continued.

Yunarto further explained the satisfaction of the interviewees vis-à-vis the government of Jokowi by region.

“Public satisfaction with the government’s performance lies with voters in East Java, Central Java, DI Yogyakarta and Bali, NTB, NTT regions.”

“There are factors, so there are bases supporting Jokowi, besides the factor of rationality, the level of satisfaction is also influenced by political affiliation, we see that there is a similar pattern,” he said. -he declares.

Then, Yunarto added, those interviewed who were not satisfied with Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin’s performance were also dispersed in a number of areas.

“When you read that the level of satisfaction is low, it is in the areas of Sulawesi, DKI Jakarta, Banten and Sumatra,” he said.

“Sulawesi and Jakarta are also known, on the partisan side, the 2019 elections can be seen as the base of voters in Prabowo-Sandiaga Uno, who say they have greater resistance to the Jokowi government,” Yunarto said.

