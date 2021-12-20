PM Modi will travel to Prayagraj tomorrow, to transfer 1000 cr to 16 lakh female members of SHG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Prayagraj on Tuesday, where he will transfer an amount of 1000 crore in the bank account of self-help groups, benefiting about 16 lakh women members of SHGs.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in a one-of-a-kind program involving more than 2 lakhs of women, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The program is organized in accordance with PM Modi’s vision to empower women, especially at the local level, by providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources.

In this initiative to support women, the Prime Minister will pay an amount of 1000 crore in the self-help groups (SHG) bank account, benefiting approximately 16 lakh female members of the SHG. ”

This transfer is made under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), with SHG 80,000 receiving a Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs. 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving revolving fund of Rs. 15,000 by SHG, “the statement read.

The program will also see the Prime Minister encourage commercial correspondents-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs. 4000 as the first month’s allowance into the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

When the BC-Sakhis start their work as home financial service providers at the local level, they receive a stipend of Rs. 4000 for six months, so that they stabilize in their work and then start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

During the program, the Prime Minister will also transfer a total amount of over 20 crore to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program.

The program provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is 15,000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth ( 2000), at the end of one year of complete vaccination ( 1000), admission to class I ( 2000), admission to class VI (Rs. 2000), admission to class-IX (Rs. 3000), admission to any degree course after passing class X or XII (Rs. 5000).

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units. These units are funded by self-help groups and will be built at a cost of approximately 1 crore for one unit. These units will provide supplemental nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Program (ICDS) in 600 blocks across the state.

