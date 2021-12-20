Xi Jinping confronts Chinese capitalists; see why this is changing in 2022

A year ago, leader Xi Jinping promised to spend 2021 at the helm of messy private companies that were becoming too powerful and taking too many risks.

The massive regulatory crackdown that followed did exactly that, causing significant casualties along the way. But the economy now looks a lot shaken up than before, and Xi doesn’t seem ready to change that in the New Year.

Technological, financial, educational and entertainment constraints crushed stocks and, at one point, swept away trillions of dollars in Chinese company securities from global markets. They have also led to massive layoffs at many companies, putting pressure on the employment sector even as it tries to recover from the pandemic.

Other regulations imposed on real estate companies that started up last year weighed on large developers who already had too much debt. The real estate market, which accounts for nearly a third of China’s GDP, is now in a deepening recession, with large corporations on the brink of collapse.

Add that to a handful of other issues facing the world’s second-largest economy and we’ll see some serious risks the Chinese government faces in 2022.

Although China emerged in 2020 as the only major economy to grow that year, growth slowed faster than expected in 2021, hampered by repeated outbreaks of Covid-19, supply chain disruptions, energy and real estate crises.

All these headaches are leading Beijing to reconsider its political approach. At an important economic meeting earlier this month, top Chinese Communist Party leaders made stability their top priority for 2022..

The focus on stability suggests that key leaders are increasingly concerned about the risk of instability, said Larry Hu, Macquarie Group chief economist for China, in a recent memo.

A year of tightening regulations has hurt business confidence, he added. Now is the time for policy makers to step back a bit.

China is still expected to register significant growth in 2021, despite the challenges. Many economists are forecasting growth of around 7.8%, well above the low of 6% that Chinese authorities set as a target earlier this year.

But 2022 is another story. Many big banks cut their growth forecasts to 4.9% and 5.5%, which would be the lowest rate since 1990, when international sanctions followed the Tiananmen Square massacre (Location Heavenly Peace) in 1989, significantly reduced economic activity.

The Chinese government’s focus on regulatory and anti-monopoly repression has been made possible by China’s rapid economic growth, said Craig Singleton, associate researcher on China at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a thinking group based in DC.

Especially since the engines of economic growth in China are quickly running out of steam.

Control first, now relax slowly



Restrictions on the private sector that began in late 2020, after Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, China’s most recognized business elite, attacked the country’s financial system in a controversial speech.

A public offering by Ant Group, its fintech company, was suspended shortly after. Since then, life has become more difficult, not only for the Ant Group, but also for many other companies.

Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY) and others have been fined or investigated for alleged anti-competitive behavior. China has also taken steps to punish companies on issues such as data collection and national security, including the Didi transport enforcement. The company was stifled by regulation shortly after its IPO on Wall Street and eventually announced that it would take its shares off the market and move to Hong Kong.

There is a reason behind Beijing’s tough stance on these companies. For Xi, control of the private sector is the key to addressing long-standing concerns about consumer rights, data privacy, excessive debt and economic inequality. In other words, to tame the excesses of capitalism and to embrace the history of the country with socialism.

But there is a balance to be struck. Today, faced with the prospect of a difficult economic landing, Beijing seems to be backing down from its firm stance on the private sector. At the recent meeting, Chinese leaders praised the positive role private capital plays in the economy – a dramatic change in tone from how they spoke a year ago.

There will inevitably be various forms of capital in the socialist market economy, they said in a statement after the meeting. Capital must fulfill its positive role as a factor of production, while its negative role must be effectively controlled.

This post suggests that the peak in regulation is behind us, according to Macquarie’s Hu. State control is important, but the Party does not want to kill capitalism either, he added.

Great focus on jobs

As Chinese lawmakers attempt to stabilize the economy in 2022, some key factors will be in mind.

Keeping unemployment low has again been listed as the most important of a number of areas Beijing wants to focus on, according to a statement released after this month’s meeting. (Other goals include preserving food and energy security and stabilizing supply chains).

The focus on job creation comes as the outlook for unemployment worsens in China. Education technology companies laid off thousands of workers after the government curtailed tutoring in July. Other tech companies are also planning to downsize due to the crackdown on their business.

The real estate crisis is also contributing to this. Real estate developers are broke, like the Evergrande conglomerate, and have laid off workers and assets to avoid collapsing.

The notoriously stable unemployment rate, released by the government every month, has remained stable this year, fluctuating between 4.9% and 5.5%. But repeated calls from top executives, on multiple occasions, to bolster jobs suggest there may be a bigger problem than the data shows.

I think jobs are now more sensitive than GDP, said George Magnus, associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford and former chief economist at UBS.

While a number of challenges are holding back jobs, including the Covid epidemics and the housing crisis, Magnus said corporate crackdown is a notable factor. The private sector contributes 80% of employment, according to government statistics.

Singleton stressed that the party was focusing on unemployment over fears that massive layoffs could damage the party’s reputation.

Xi’s power play will leave him on a rough road



At the forefront of Xi’s mind is certainly the desire to keep the country on track for a historic third term in power.

The Chinese leader is expected to extend his reign at the 20th Communist Party Congress next year, consecrating his position as the most powerful leader in the country since Mao Tse Tung.

Xi’s message of “stability” is aimed at China’s political elite, which must absorb the impact of a historic power play beyond the business sector, said Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation.

Xi has taken several steps to signal that he is focusing more on domestic issues than any international ambition. The Chinese leader has not left the country since the start of the pandemic, and has taken drastic measures to secure borders and close entire regions to contain even a single case of the coronavirus.

But Capri noted that Xi had to take the outside world into account to some extent. He says Xi’s stability message is also intended to allay concerns about growth on Wall Street and other business and financial groups, which China relies heavily on what it likes to admit. for investment, technology and trade.

This is a precarious balancing act that Xi will need to think carefully about for next year.

Like other countries, China wants a future based on high levels of innovation and productivity, but politically motivated to create conditions that block both, Magnus said.

The main challenge for China will be, with Xi at the helm for a decade, are any course corrections possible ?, Singleton said. And, unfortunately, the historical record is that absolute power does not usually lead to a more pragmatic and flexible attitude.

