Live updates on coronavirus as Boris Johnson holds emergency meetings to review lockdown restrictions





Dominic Raab defends No10 rally during lockdown Dominic Raab has defended the government after a photo appeared showing Boris Johnson and his staff tasting cheese and wine in the Downing Street Garden during the first nationwide lockdown. The photo, obtained by the Guardian, showed Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie, and 17 other staff in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheese board on a table outside the Prime Minister. The Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary told Times Radio: “Downing Street has used this garden as a workplace. They used it for business meetings. The photo is from a day when, I think, the Prime Minister had just given a press conference. . “And sometimes they have a drink after a long day or a long week. And that’s not against the regulations.” Commenting on the presence of Carrie, Mr Johnson’s then fiancée, Mr Raab said: ‘This is not just a place to work for all the staff who work at number 10 and the Prime Minister, but it’s also the residence of the Prime Minister and his very young family. I really don’t think it classifies as a party because Carrie came down and spent some time there with her husband. ” At the time the photo was taken, restrictions on meeting with others were still in place and earlier today then Health Secretary Matt Hancock had told the daily coronavirus briefing : “People can now spend time outdoors and exercise as often as they like – and you can meet someone outside your household in an outdoor public place. But please, keep two meters from each other. ” Labor leader Keir Starmer told Sky News: “To suggest that this is a working meeting is a bit of an exaggeration by anyone’s analysis. I think there are some very serious issues that need to be addressed. answer, but just look at the photo and ask yourself: is this a working meeting in progress or is it a social event? I think the answer is pretty obvious. ” Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereved Families for Justice, said: “This supposed working meeting, with no pen, paper or laptop in sight, replaced by vital cheese and wine, shows that he chaired to a culture of the belief that the rules only applied to other people since the start of the pandemic. ” The alleged rally is one of many that have been reported in Whitehall during the coronavirus restrictions.

