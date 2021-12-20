Commemorating the 73rd HBN, West Java Secretary Delivers Message from the President of the Republic of Indonesia

BANDUNG– West Java Province Regional Secretary Setiawan Wangsaatmaja is the supervisor of the 73rd National Defense Day 2021 Commemoration Ceremony at West Java Province level in Gedung Sate Bandung on Monday (20/12 / 2021).

On this occasion, Secretary of State Setiawan read the remarks of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo who mandated that all the Indonesian people, being part of the components of the nation, together safeguard the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia with the spirit of defending the country.

“This spark of enthusiasm certainly comes from all parts of the nation, starting with the TNI soldiers, the police, the employees, the farmers, the small traders, the fishermen, the scholars, the students, the workers, the workers and other elements of the people, ”Setiawan said. hand over Jokowi’s mandate.

As such, the Head of State invites all components of the nation to work together to do the best for the nation and the State while respecting our respective roles and professions.

“Once again, I call on each of us to assume our national duties and responsibilities, to participate in the defense of the country, wherever we are,” he said.

“Whatever our education, whatever our profession, whatever our work, everyone has rights, everyone has an obligation and everyone has the same possibility to defend the country,” he said. he declares.

Also according to the theme of the National Defense Day 2021 commemoration, namely “The Spirit of Defending My Country, a Strong Indonesia, a Growing Indonesia”, suggests that the attitude of being willing to sacrifice for the good of the nation and the state should be implemented together fiercely fight against advanced Indonesia.

In addition, in the face of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is known that the crisis due to the pandemic must be faced in an appropriate manner, both physically and not physically.

Thus, courage, patience, endurance, unity, intelligence and speed are all tested and refined at the same time. “The challenges we face are not easy, situations like this require fighting power to get through this difficult time,” he said.

In addition, the president said that currently all countries are competing for it to be successful in the fight against COVID-19, both in terms of controlling the virus and boosting the country’s economy. country.

So, as a great nation, Indonesia must come out on top. We must therefore highlight a feeling of optimism by presenting innovation and real work.

“We must not stop creating innovation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to prove our resilience, we have to earn our future and we are realizing the lofty ideals of the nation’s founding fathers with the spirit of defending the country, “he said.

“To defend the country is the determination, attitude, behavior and actions of citizens both individually and collectively to maintain national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the nation and country which are imbued with love for the NKRI, ”he said.

“The values ​​of the defense of the country are the love of the homeland, the conscience of the nation and the state, loyalty to Pancasila as the ideology of the state, the willingness to sacrifice oneself for the nation and the state, as well as the initial capacity to defend the country, every opportunity, ”he concluded.