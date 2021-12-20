PM Narendra Modi meets top CEOs for budget contributions | Economy News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with CEOs of major companies in sectors ranging from banking and telecommunications, health and electronics, for contributions to next year’s budget.

Last week, he met with major private equity and venture capitalists to solicit suggestions for making India a more attractive investment destination.

The next budget would focus on accelerating growth affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Prime Minister interacted with the main CEOs of companies in the areas of banking, infrastructure, automotive, telecommunications, consumer goods, textiles, renewable energy, hospitality, health, space and electronics technology, official sources said.

This meeting, they said, is one of many interactions Modi is having ahead of the budget to receive input and suggestions from the private sector.

This is one of the many interactions the Prime Minister performed before the budget to receive input and suggestions from the private sector.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the budget for the next fiscal year on February 1, which begins April 1, 2022.

Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP government has unveiled a series of reforms that have helped India move up the world rankings for the ease of doing business.

He is now pushing to make India a manufacturing hub. Production-related incentive programs for sectors ranging from automobiles to semiconductors and solar power have been announced to encourage global manufacturers to establish a base in the country.

Coming out of the meeting, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said, “What is most important is the emphasis he (the Prime Minister) places on research innovation, his conviction. that India has the capacity to go beyond who we are.

Gopinathan further said the Prime Minister presented a clear vision statement stating that in every sector of every industry India should be in the top five in the world.

Samsung India’s Manu Kapoor said the prime minister has made many decisions on LIPs to support manufacturing and exports.

The time has come for Indian business and Indian industry, India’s banking and financial sector to fearlessly think about scale, said Uday Kotak, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“I am excited about the potential of India, and Indian banking and finance stand ready to support the industry in all areas, including sustainability, digital and infrastructure,” Kotak said.

Mallika Srinivasan, President and CEO of Tractors and Farm Equipments Ltd, said all of the interaction today was about how to move India forward.

Observing that the Prime Minister has a grand vision and ambitions for India, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said the industry is fully committed to contributing to his grand vision by making India a hub of manufacturing .

After the interaction, Sumant Sinha, President and CEO of ReNew Power, said the meeting was interesting, positive and encouraging.

“He listened to us for almost two hours, talking about all the issues and issues as well as opportunities that companies like us have talked about in our respective industries,” Sinha said.

OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal said under Modi’s leadership the number of unicorns has dropped from just 11 in 2016 to 79 today.

Live

#mute