Politics
President calls for all elements to protect NKRI sovereignty and the spirit of national defense
BANDUNG, WWW.PASJABAR.COM President Joko Widodo called on all the Indonesian people, as part of the nation’s components, to jointly safeguard the sovereignty of the Unitarian State of the Republic of Indonesia (NKRI) with the spirit of defending the country.
This was revealed by the Regional Secretary (Sekda) of West Java Province, Setiawan Wangsaatmaja, when reading the president’s remarks when he was the coach of the 73rd Defense Day commemoration ceremony. State (HBN) in 2021 at the level of the province of West Java. In the courtyard of Gedung Sate Bandung, Monday (12/20/2021).
“This spark of enthusiasm certainly comes from all parts of the nation, starting with the TNI soldiers, the police, the employees, the farmers, the small traders, the fishermen, the religious. Santri, students, workers, workers and other elements of the people, “Setiawan said, handing over Jokowi’s mandate.
As such, the Head of State invites all components of the nation to work together to do the best for the nation and the State while respecting our respective roles and professions.
“Once again, I call on each of us to assume our national duties and responsibilities, to participate in the defense of the country, wherever we are,” he said.
“Whatever our education, whatever our profession, whatever our work, all have rights, all have obligations and all have the same opportunity to defend the country,” he said.
This mandate is in line with the theme of the National Defense Day 2021 commemoration, namely “The Spirit of Defending My Country, Indonesia Lasts, Indonesia Grows”. must be implemented together to fight inflexibly towards an advanced Indonesia.
State defense against COVID-19
Moreover, in the face of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is known that the crisis due to the pandemic must be faced in an appropriate manner, both physically and not physically.
Thus, courage, patience, endurance, unity, intelligence and speed are all tested and refined at the same time.
“The challenges we face are not easy, situations like this require fighting power to get through this difficult time,” he said.
In addition, the president said that currently all countries are competing against COVID-19. Both in terms of controlling the virus and the country’s economic recovery.
So, as a great nation, Indonesia must come out on top. We must therefore put forward a feeling of optimism by presenting innovation and real work.
“You can’t stop creating innovation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to prove our resilience, we have to earn our future and we realize the lofty ideals of the nation’s founding fathers with the spirit of defending the country, “he said.
“To defend the country is the determination, attitude, behavior and actions of citizens both individually and collectively to maintain national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the nation and country which are imbued with love for the NKRI, ”he said.
The values of the defense of the country are the love of the homeland, the conscience of the nation and the state, loyalty to Pancasila as the ideology of the state, the willingness to sacrifice oneself for the nation and the country, as well as the initial capacity to defend the state. (ytn)
Sources
2/ https://pasjabar.com/2021/12/20/presiden-minta-semua-elemen-jaga-kedaulatan-nkri-dan-semangat-bela-negara/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
