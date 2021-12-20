Donald Trump: The former US president files a complaint against the New York attorney general | US News





Former United States President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Syracuse, New York, first reported by The New York Times as an attempt by Mr. Trump to block Ms. James’ civil fraud investigation into his business.

The Attorney General’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization has manipulated the valuation of its real estate properties.

Image: New York State Attorney General Letitia James is leading the investigation into Mr. Trump

In the lawsuit, Mr Trump alleges Ms James violated their rights under the constitution, continuing a politically motivated investigation.

“By bringing this lawsuit, we intend not only to hold her accountable for her gross violations of the Constitution, but also to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in her tracks,” said the lawyer. from Mr. Trump, Alina Habba.

In May, a spokesperson for Ms James said: “We have informed the Trump organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer of a purely civilian nature.

“We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization on a criminal basis.”

The investigation led by Ms. James – a Democrat – has already been called a “witch hunt” by the former Republican president.

Why is Trump under investigation?

Ms James investigated whether the Trump Organization falsely declared property values ​​to obtain loans and receive tax and economic benefits.

Image: One of the New York state properties is part of the investigations. AP Photo

This included allegations of inflating the value of certain assets to obtain higher loans and of undervaluing other properties in order to obtain tax relief.

Among the properties surveyed were Mr. Trump’s estate in upper Manhattan, an office building in New York, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course in Los Angeles.

A separate investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance – also a Democrat – examines Mr. Trump’s business relationship ahead of his White House election.

Ms James’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

