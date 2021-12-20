Putin thanks Prime Minister Modi in phone call for his hospitality and wishes his New Year’s greetings | Latest India News

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, thanking him for the hospitality extended to the Moscow delegation during a high-level visit to New Delhi earlier this month, the Kremlin said. The two leaders discussed the practicalities of implementing the agreements reached in the ministerial-level talks, according to Putin’s office.

They also expressed their intention to continue the multifaceted development of the relations of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

They continued the exchange of views on international stability and security issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India have congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year’s holidays, the Kremlin said.

The two leaders agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various fields.

Prime Minister Modi later said he spoke to Putin to follow up on their earlier talks and agreed on the way forward to strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation.

I spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India. We agreed on the way forward to strengthen cooperation between India and Russia, including on fertilizer supply. We also discussed recent international developments. @KremlinRussia_E – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 20 December 2021

India and Russia held their first 2 + 2 inter-ministerial dialogue on the sidelines of the summit between Prime Minister Modi and Putin in New Delhi on December 6. The two countries have reached a much-anticipated deal worth 5,100 crore for the joint production of over 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradeshs Amethi district.

India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the whole region. Glad that a number of agreements / contracts / protocols have been signed regarding small arms and military cooperation, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted after the meeting.

The summit coincided with deliveries of components for the S-400 air defense systems to India, which was important in the context of threats by the United States to impose sanctions secondary to the agreement under the Combating America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). India has maintained that its defense purchases are guided by a policy of strategic autonomy.