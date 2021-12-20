IHC summons Prime Minister Imran Khan for hearing of disqualification case tomorrow





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PID / FileDisqualification case was filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018 in connection with Sita White. The challenged prime minister should be constitutionally disqualified for providing incorrect information regarding his daughter Tyrian White. deal in February 2019.

ISLAMABAD: The High Court in Islamabad has summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to hear a case related to his challenge tomorrow (December 21).

The case, which was filed with reference to Sita White, will be heard by a two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

It should be remembered that in 2018 a case was registered against Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to declare Tyrian White as his daughter in his candidacy papers.

The petitioner had contested that the prime minister was disqualified under article 62 (i) (f) of the Constitution for providing incorrect information in his candidacy documents, adding that he was no longer Sadiq and Ameen.

The petitioner, Abdul Wahab Baloch, was a candidate for the Pakistan Justice and Democracy Party in the last general elections.

The applicant then joined the PTI and filed a miscellaneous motion to withdraw the case in February 2019. A hearing related to the miscellaneous demand will also be heard tomorrow.

In 2018, the IHC formed a divisional chamber to hear a case related to the disqualification of Imran Khan. The divisional bench consisted of two members and was chaired by former IHC judge Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. The other member of the judiciary was Judge Athar Minallah.

Former judge Aziz Shaukat Siddiqui heard the case and sent an opinion to Imran Khan, summoning him on August 1.

Later, the bench was changed and Judge Mian Gull Hasan Aurangzeb joined it.

On August 2, 2018, Judge Amir Farooq and Judge Aurangzeb were scheduled to hear the case but the judiciary recused itself from the hearing, which ultimately dissolved the judiciary.

