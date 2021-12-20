Covid updates live as Boris Johnson announcement date ‘confirmed’ for new restrictions or ‘lockdown’





Mother who lost daughter feels insulted by Downing Street photo collection A woman whose daughter was forced to say her final farewells on Zoom calls urged the government to apologize to families who lost loved ones during the lockdown after footage of a Downing Street rally made area. The photographs, published by The Guardian, show the group of 17, including the Prime Minister and his wife, in Downing Street Garden on May 15, the same day Emma Jones lost her 18-year-old daughter Ruby Fuller from cancer. Ms Jones said she was “insulted” and felt the group “were trying to get into a technical matter” after Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said photographs showed “staff having a drink after a series of busy business meetings and the pressures of the day “. Just three weeks before, Ruby had learned that there was nothing doctors could do to treat the blood cancer she had been battling for 18 months. She was forced to say goodbye to family and friends on Zoom and passed away on May 15. Her family did not organize a funeral for her as the restrictions meant that only 10 people would be allowed to join her. Ms Jones, from south London, said: “Back then it was so hard and so hopelessly sad, but that’s what we had to do. It’s so insulting to see these photos. We were supposed to be in it together, and it was really hard. I know other families for whom it was more difficult. We were lucky that Ruby was home. She added that her daughter was staying at home instead of undergoing long-term treatment in case she was taken to the hospital where visits were restricted, but not everyone had those options. Ms Jones added: “I just want Boris Johnson and his cabinet and the people in these photos to recognize that and apologize. They try to get away with a technical detail. It particularly touched me as it was the day he died when I desperately wanted to see my sister and parents and give them a big hug and I couldn’t. “How dare they act so casually about it?” It is insulting. The impression they give is that they know what they’re doing but they don’t care and they’re going to lie between their teeth.

