Charta Politica poll: 68.1% of respondents agree to a cabinet reshuffle





The latest Chartapolitika Indonesia poll found that 68.1% of those polled agreed with President Joko Widodo reshuffling his cabinet. Charta Politica executive director Yunarto Wijaya said the survey took place from November 29 to December 6, 2021 with a total of 1,200 respondents. The survey was conducted among men and women aged 17 and over using face-to-face interviews and interviews. margin of error approximately + -2.83% at the 95% confidence level. In addition to discussing the reshuffle, the survey also shows that 61.8% of respondents are satisfied with the government’s performance. In addition to the minister’s performance, up to 54.6% of those polled expressed satisfaction. However, compared to the previous period, 51.7% of those polled felt that the performance of President Joko Widodo’s government in the first period was better than in the second. “Even though it is still above 60 percent, there is a tendency to decrease the level of satisfaction with the performance of the government compared to the previous survey period,” Yunarto said in a statement. online discussion Monday (20/12). When it comes to managing economic conditions, up to 48.7% of respondents rated the government’s response to the current economy as poor. However, this figure is down compared to 57% in the previous investigation period. A total of 72.9% of respondents also expressed optimism about the economic conditions for the coming year. Next, regarding the state of law enforcement, 44.6% rated law enforcement in Indonesia as currently still poor. In addition, up to 44% of those polled also believe that eradicating corruption in Indonesia is currently bad. This survey also reveals which legal institutions are considered to be the best performing. Up to 26.7% of respondents rated the current performance of the best device than the police, while 25.6% of respondents rated the performance of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) as the best. policeman. Yunarto said that the position of the KPK under the police could be linked to the existence of Law no. 19 of 2019 regarding the Second Amendment to Law No. 30 of 2002 on Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK Law Revision. However, he could not confirm whether the low public assessment of the KPK was the consequence of the revised KPK law. “I think it will be interesting to discuss specifically if this has something to do with the KPK law, if it has something to do with, for example, some recent events, including the existence of the KPK Council,” said he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/rezzaaji/berita/61c055ae18bae/survei-charta-politika-68-1-responden-setuju-reshuffle-kabinet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos