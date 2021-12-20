PM Modi interacts with CEOs from various industry sectors for budget inputs





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with CEOs of companies in various industry sectors on Monday as the next budget approaches. This was the second such interaction of PM Modi with industry representatives for the 2022-23 budget inputs. When interacting with CEOs, including Tata Steel TV General Manager Narendran, Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank and other renowned industry leaders, Prime Minister Modi spoke of the country’s inherent strength, displayed during the battle against COVID-19. He thanked industry leaders for their contributions and suggestions, and urged them to take full advantage of policies such as the PLI incentive, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement. The prime minister said the business sector should invest more in areas such as agriculture and food processing, and referred to the shift in focus towards natural agriculture. He underscored the government’s policy coherence, and said he is firmly committed to taking initiatives that will boost the country’s economic progress. In addition, Prime Minister Modi said that just as the country aspires to a podium at the Olympics, the country also wants to see its industries among the top five in all sectors. He also spoke about the government’s focus on reducing the compliance burden and asked for suggestions on areas where undue compliance should be removed. On the other hand, industry representatives talked about steps that can be taken to further enhance the ease of doing business in the country. They also spoke about India’s commitments at COP26 and how the industry could help achieve the defined goals. During the interaction, Tata Steel TV CEO and Managing Director Narendran said the government’s swift response led to a V-shaped recovery after Covid, while ITC Limited Managing Director Sanjiv Puri made comments. suggestions for further stimulating the food processing industry. The interaction was also followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank Managing Director Uday Kotak, who said the Prime Minister has brought about revolutionary changes through simple but beautifully articulated reforms like Swachh Bharat, Start-up India, etc. Additionally, Seshagiri Rao of JSW Steel discussed how political scrapping can be made more holistic. Other senior executives included Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa, Apollo Hospitals VC Preetha Reddy, Oyo Room CEO Ritesh Agarwal, ReNew Power MD and Chairman Sumant Sinha and Group Chairman Avaada Vineet Mittal, and more. Also Read: PM Modi To Visit Prayagraj On Tuesday, Offer Cash Benefit Plans To Women Also read: Banks recovered Rs 13k cr from sale of assets from defaulters like Nirav Modi, Mallya: FM

