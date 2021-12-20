Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James in bid to end probe into Trump organization





Former President Trump on Monday sued New York Attorney General Letitia James in federal court in an attempt to end her long-standing civilian investigation into his business practices.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, argues that James’ investigation into Trump’s business relationship, which has lasted more than two years, violated the former president’s constitutional rights.

“Letitia James targets President Trump with complete disregard for the ethical and moral obligations she swore to meet when she became attorney general,” Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said in a statement on Monday.

“She changed the state in the short term by initiating this partisan inquiry and forever tarnished the sanctity of her office,” Habba added.

Habba said that by taking legal action on Monday, Trump’s legal team intended “not only to hold it accountable for its blatant constitutional violations, but also to stop its bitter crusade to punish its political opponents on its momentum “.

The lawsuit comes after James earlier this month sought testimony from Trump as part of the ongoing civilian investigation into his business practices.

James’ office reportedly asked Trump to sit for a deposition on January 7.

James’ investigation spans more than two years and examines whether the Trump Organization has misled banks or tax offices about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them for achieve tax savings.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in New York City. (AP Photo / Ted Shaffrey)

After the complaint was filed, James issued a statement calling the filing another “delay” in its investigation.

“The Trump Organization has continuously sought to delay our investigation into its trade relationship and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a complaint as an attempted collateral attack on this investigation,” James said in a statement Monday.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions,” she continued. “Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone called Trump.”

The attorney general’s office noted Monday that in August 2020, James filed a motion to compel the Trump Organization to provide his office with documents and witness testimony regarding various “specific” Trump Organization properties and transactions.

“Since then, the court has ruled in favor of Attorney General James on several occasions,” his office said on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

