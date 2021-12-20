Former President Donald Trump sues New York AG Letitia James to end “bitter” investigation into his company





1/4

Trump Tower is seen near Fifth Avenue in New York City on March 7. New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation two years ago to determine whether Trump’s organization committed fraud by inflating and downplaying the value of assets to get tax breaks. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | License photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) – Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday in an attempt to end his two-year civil investigation into questions regarding his business practices.

Trump maintains that James’ investigation of the Trump Organization violates his constitutional rights and is motivated by “his own interests,” according to the 30-page lawsuit.

“For years, she blatantly abused her investigative powers to target her political opponents and advance her career. Her relentless attacks on Donald J. Trump are a prime example,” says the complaint.

James, a Democrat, began the investigation two years ago to determine whether the organization committed fraud by inflating and downplaying the value of assets for tax breaks.

Trump has accused James of “tirelessly bombarding” her and her family business with “unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade” since taking office in 2019.

James recently said she plans to compel Trump to give a statement for the investigation. Eric Trump, one of Trump’s sons and an executive with the Trump Organization, has been subpoenaed to force him to give a statement.

The Trump International Hotel is seen at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave in Washington, DC on July 3. File photo by Bonnie Cash / UPI “

“The investigations initiated by James are in no way related to legitimate law enforcement objectives, but rather are a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates,” says Trump’s trial.

The complaint goes on to accuse James’ investigation of being “solely” motivated by a “desire to harass and intimidate” a political opponent – and says James has already shown bias against him. He lists several examples of critical statements James made against Trump dating as far back as 2016.

“Before Trump’s inauguration, [James] retweeted calls for sit-ins protesting Trump’s appointment of Jeff Sessions as United States attorney general, “the statement read.

Trump notes that James’ campaign website at one point included a detailed outline of his strategy to stamp out corruption, including the investigation of Trump’s affairs, and referred to him as an “illegitimate president.”

James’ investigation runs alongside a criminal investigation by outgoing Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., which began in 2018. Vance began his investigation after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and tax evasion.

“Cohen has previously been convicted of committing a federal offense in connection with the specific act which [James] claims to have invoked – testifying before Congress, ”said Monday’s trial. “Cohen, a former lawyer, was finally struck off the bar for his fraudulent and deceptive misconduct”

In his response to the lawsuit, James said Monday that the courts have already ruled in favor of his investigation.

“The Trump Organization has continuously sought to delay our investigation into its trade relationship and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a complaint as an attempted collateral attack on this investigation,” James said in a statement.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of of Trump. “

In October, James entered the race to become governor of New York after his office investigated sexual assault charges against the then governor. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Democrat. She dropped out earlier this month to run again as New York attorney general.

