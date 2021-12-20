Xi fears food shortage amid official media touting good harvests for 18 years

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping expressed concern over a food crisis at a recent meeting, despite state media reporting 18 consecutive years of good harvests in China.

Xi noted that arable land continues to shrink, according to official CPC News on December 12, citing Xis’ speech at an economic work conference on December 8, Some places have a lot of good land they don’t cultivate. grain, so what about grain?

China’s grain production has been plentiful for at least 18 consecutive years, China’s national radio said on Dec. 1. or 2.0 percent, compared to last year.

Official data, which likely did not reassure Xi, also questions whether this is more likely to be the CCP’s “usual political propaganda for regime stability, as the low grain yield is a great misfortune for Chinese agriculture, said Liao Shiming, Hong Kong-based financial columnist.

Liao further explained that these high-yielding lands in the southeastern provinces, the economic engines of China, have been largely industrialized, while some newly explored arable lands are in western China, where the Natural conditions are not suitable for agriculture due to insufficient rainfall and low temperatures.

In addition, industrial waste, fertilizers and pesticides have caused soil pollution. AmbScience, an environmental engineering consulting and services company, citedData from April 2014 from the Chinese Ministry of Environmental Protection, indicating that 349 million mu of arable land in China is severely contaminated, which is about one-fifth (19.4%) of the total area of ​​arable land .

Since the CCP launched a nationwide campaign to return farmland to forest in an effort to improve the ecological environment in 2002, China has seen 139 million mu of arable land disappear in 2019, all converted to forests or in grasslands, according to a June 2020 report from the National Forestry. and the administration of the meadows have shown.

A witness told The Epoch Times that a large plot of fertile, arable land next to his house in a major grain-producing region in northeast China that had been planted with corn was forcibly taken from farmers by local authorities and given to a local man to grow trees.

The Epoch Times reporter discovered that it is not just the policy of returning farmland to the forest that discourages farmers’ passion for work, the high cost of farm supplies such as seeds, fertilizers and equipment. agriculture, as well as the continued official suppression of grain prices and the ban on interprovincial personal transportation of grain, have seriously dampened the desire of farmers to work.

Some farmers in major grain-producing areas in northeast China told The Epoch Times, Today, [we] cannot earn much money from farming, and even lose money, seeds and fertilizers are so expensive, and small grants are not even enough to pay for village chores.

“Village tasks” refer to farmers having to pay certain fees assigned by village officials under different names, sometimes these are gray expenses not included in the administration budget, and supposed to compensate the government with money. when they are unable to perform the volunteer work assigned by the village authorities.

In 2020, Yuan Longping, a Chinese rice expert, interviewed by CCTV, asked if there was enough food to feed people in China, Yuan replied that there was not enough food and some , like grains and pulses, must be imported from other countries, otherwise there would be a serious problem of famine in China.

Liao said that from last year, China was grabbing global grains in the midst of its bumper harvest, stressing the urgent need of communist regimes to increase their grain stocks.

China’s total grain imports hit a record high in the past two years, according to China Agricultural Outlook on Nov. 15. cited Customs data, indicating that cereal imports in 2020 increased by 27.97% compared to 2019; 137.956 million tonnes of grain were imported in the first 10 months of 2021, an increase of nearly 23% year-on-year; and the total quantity of cereals imported for 2021 is expected to exceed that of 2020.