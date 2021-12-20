COVID-19: Boris Johnson “reserves possibility” of new restrictions, says government tracks data “hour by hour” | UK News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not announce any further restrictions today – but said he was tracking data “hour by hour” and warned the rules could be tightened further in the days to come.

The PM said the data is “under constant control”, with the situation “extremely difficult” and the “arguments anyway are very, very finely balanced” like Omicron cases are increasing across the country, with hospitalizations rising sharply in London.

After a long, unscheduled cabinet meeting, Mr. Johnson said: “Unfortunately, we will have to reserve the option of taking further action to protect the public, public health and our NHS.”

He added that ministers are not yet imposing further restrictions, but are considering “all kinds of things to keep Omicron in check and we won’t rule anything out.”

Mr Johnson also urged the British public to continue to “exercise caution” – such as ventilating, wearing a mask and washing hands – and “getting a booster”.

“There are still things on which we must be clearer before deciding to go further,” added the Prime Minister.

He said millions of people still have not received their first vaccine, adding: “It makes such a difference, the evidence is overwhelming, it is such a positive thing to do.

“Those who are not vaccinated, be it out of apathy, for whatever reason, please think of this as a good thing for you and your family to do. “

Pubs, restaurants and theaters have reported a plethora of cancellations in their busiest time since the government announced England was entering Plan B restrictions and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty , said people should prioritize those they see before Christmas.

But Mr Johnson has not announced any further financial support for the hospitality, saying instead he understands “how difficult it must be”, but there is help in the form of relief from the hospitality. business and VAT rates and local council funds.

Analysis by Joe Pike, Political Correspondent Only one person can make a decision regarding other restrictions in England. But Boris Johnson has postponed it for now. Depending on your conviction, the Prime Minister is either standing up to scientists and demanding more data, or hesitating because of the anti-containment elements of his cabinet and his parliamentary party. The data Mr Johnson seems most interested in is Omicron’s impact on hospitalizations. We know the variant has high transmissibility, but we need confirmation of the severity. However, the danger of waiting is that by the time the threat becomes clear, it may be too late for the restrictions to have a significant impact. Boris Johnson wants to avoid canceling Christmas (he has promised this year will be better than the last) but there is still time to make more announcements before the 25th. The authorities of the Commons believe that the deputies could be recalled next Wednesday (December 29) for a possible vote on new restrictions. The government has not confirmed this. A normal Christmas 2021 may still be possible, but a 2022 without COVID measures looks increasingly unlikely.

“We will also keep the economics of this issue under review,” he said.

In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there would be no changes to the measures before Christmas after last week telling the public to limit socialization to just three households before and after the holiday season.

She said: “The cabinet will discuss tomorrow and I will make it clear to Parliament if there are any additional or broader measures needed, but I want to be clear to individuals that the advice I gave last week is the advice that will guide us through Christmas. “

Conservative MP Dehenna Davison said ‘we really need some certainty’ as she said pubs and restaurants have contacted her in the past two days to ask if they need to place food orders and drinks, while voters asked whether they should postpone their wedding “for the fifth time” or if they can see their mom at Christmas.

The Times reported that Mr Johnson and his ministers considered banning indoor mixing for a two-week breaker, but decided the data did not support the move.

Senior ministers have asked for more time to review Omicron’s latest data before making any changes, The Sun reported.

Downing Street denied it was an emergency meeting after the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) warned that daily hospitalizations could reach 3,000 without further restrictions.

But they did not deny reports that a number of ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, are opposed to the imposition of tougher measures without further evidence of the impact of the virus.

Former Tory cabinet minister Esther McVey tweeted that she was “pleased” that the cabinet and the prime minister “are now listening to their backbenchers and for once rebuffed the alarmism of lockdown fanatics.”

“It seems that the rebellion of 100 backbenchers last week made a difference,” she added.

But shadow Labor Health Minister Wes Streeting said Mr Johnson had “put his party in front of the public” because he is “too weak to stand up to his own backbenchers, including many have no plan beyond ‘letting the virus rip’.

Earlier Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News he could not make “firm and swift guarantees” that more restrictions would not be imposed before Christmas.

He added that he did not expect Parliament to be recalled to vote on new restrictions before Christmas.