PM Modi’s allocations to female UP voters amid the spotlight on gender representation

Amid the spotlight on women voters in election-linked Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend an event on Tuesday attended by more than two Lakh women in Prayagraj, where he will transfer Rs 1,000 crore to self-help groups (SHG) with a goal of benefiting around 16 lakh female members.

This transfer is made within the framework of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHG receiving a community investment fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 by SHG.

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi, who announced on October 19 giving 40% of Congress tickets to women, fired shots at the prime minister at Tuesday’s event on Sunday, saying “it looks like Modiji realized , for the first time, in his political life that he has done something for women, otherwise he will not get their votes. “

On Monday, UP Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu released a “Shakti Samvad Padyatra” of women in his home constituency, which he introduced as the “Mahaabhiyan” of women’s empowerment and some thing that lays the foundation for women’s participation.

Attention to female voters in Heart State of Hindi is important given the past of almost negligible importance to women’s representation and minimal attention to women’s issues in elections in the State, which has an Assembly of 403 members. The state has nearly 7 million female voters, slightly less than male voters. In the last Assembly polls, nearly 63% of female voters had used their right to vote in the UP.

The official statement from the central government on Monday stressed that the upcoming event was “one of a kind,” to be held according to the “PM’s vision of empowering women, especially at the local level” by providing them with skills necessary, incentives and resources.

In this case, the Prime Minister will transfer the allowance of the first month to the commercial correspondent – Sakhis. 20,000 Sakhis will receive 4,000 rupees as their first month’s allowance in their account when they begin their work as local home financial service providers. They will receive the allowance for six months. The idea is that they stabilize in their work and then start earning from the commission on transactions.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for over 200 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units which are funded by self-help groups and will be built at a cost of around Rs 1 crore for one unit. These units will provide supplemental nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Program (ICDS) in 600 blocks across the state.

It will also transfer money to the tune of Rs 20 crore covering 1 lakh from beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program which provides conditional money transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

Addressing “Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon Shakti Samvaad” in Rae Bareli, the parliamentary constituency of her mother Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka said that rival UP parties only spoke about women after her party had given the slogan “Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon” (I’m a girl and I can fight).

Priyanka Gandhi, who as AICC general secretary in charge of the UP is the face of the party in polls in this House, made a bet by offering 40% tickets to women in a state where the rate number of women winning elections is very high. poor. In the outgoing Assembly, there were only 40 women deputies, which represents only 10% of the total membership of the Assembly.

But given Congress’ weak base and near decimation, the party may have thought about giving some sort of shock therapy and exploring something new. Whether the idea of ​​gender representation is good will only be known after the survey results. The constituency of women voters has been diligently groomed by the BJP led by Modi since 2014 and it has paid off well for the BJP. It also remains to be seen whether Priyanka Gandhi’s prescription for power for women changes this.

