Trump reveals he received COVID-19 recall; the crowd in Dallas hoots him





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump has revealed he received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas.

Trump made the disclosure Sunday night on the final stop of The History Tour, a live interview show he performed with former Fox News host Bill OReilly.

The president and I are both vaxxed, OReilly told the American Airlines Center, drawing some taunts from the audience, according to the video shared online by OReillys No Spin News.

Did you get the booster? he asked the former president. Yes, Trump replied. I’ve had it too, OReilly said, sparking more fuss.

No ! No ! No ! No ! No ! Trump told the crowd, saluting their reaction with his hand.

While Trump has voiced his opposition to vaccination mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed under his leadership. At the same time, he declined to urge his supporters to take them, although Republicans remain much less likely than Democrats to be protected.

For example, while other world leaders, including former Vice President Mike Pence, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, received their doses publicly to promote the life-saving drug, Trump chose to receive the his in private an acknowledgment of the unpopularity of the vaccine with large swathes of its base. And while he blamed the Biden administration for high levels of vaccine skepticism, he repeatedly undermined public health recommendations during his tenure, encouraging the use of unproven treatments and downplaying the threat posed by the virus as it tried to prioritize economic recovery and secure a second term.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal in an interview in September that he likely wouldn’t get a recall.

I feel great from that point of view, he told the newspaper. I’ll look at it later. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.

The United States has urged all eligible Americans to receive booster shots as soon as possible as the country faces an increase in the highly contagious new variant of omicron. Moderna and Pfizer both said booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccines appeared to offer protection against the new strain, which preliminary evidence has shown may elude vaccines better than previous versions.

Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in October 2020, weeks before the presidential election, and received monoclonal antibody treatment. His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, revealed in a book published this month that Trump was much sicker than the White House revealed at the time.

Before the boos, Trump told the public on Sunday that he should take credit for the success of vaccines developed during his tenure.

Look, we did something historic. We have saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We together, all of us not me, we made one vaccine, three vaccines made and huge therapies, Trump said. It would devastate the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it. Take credit for it …. Don’t let them prevail. Let’s not take it away.

You play straight into their hands when you kind of like, Oh the vaccine, he added. If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No warrants, he said, to cheers. But take the credit because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.

Trump aides did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

