Modi, Putin in phone conversation amid speculation about their summit with Xi Jinping





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday amid speculation that Moscow is mediating between New Delhi and Beijing to help end a 20-month military standoff along the disputed border between India and China in eastern Ladakh. Modi and Putin have followed up on some of the issues discussed at the annual summit the two leaders held in New Delhi about a fortnight ago, according to a press release issued by the prime minister’s office in New Delhi. Putin’s Moscow office, however, said he and Modi had exchanged views on international stability and security issues, including the situation in Asia-Pacific. The phone call between the two leaders came just days after Moscow publicly announced that it had proposed a trilateral RIC (Russia-India-China) summit between Putin, Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Read also India and China “effectively manage and control” friction in eastern Ladakh: Chinese FM Wang Yi Putin held the annual India-Russia summit with Modi in New Delhi on December 6. He also had a video conference with Xi on December 15. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov told Moscow that the Russian and Chinese leaders have agreed to strive for the next RIC summit with the Indian prime minister in the near future. New Delhi, however, remained without commitment on Moscow’s proposal for the RIC summit. Modi, Putin and Xi had organized the second RIC summit on the sidelines of the G-20 conclave in Buenos Aires in December 2018, nearly 12 years after the then leaders of the three nations held the first trilateral meeting. They had organized the third RIC summit on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Osaka in June 2019. The RIC summit, however, could not be held in 2020 and 2021 as the Covid-19 pandemic swept the world and India’s relations with China hit a new low during the military standoff along the Line of Real Control (LAC). Read also Visiting India, Putin’s message to the United States and China The phone call between Modi and Putin on Monday helped solidify the future course of action on issues discussed by the two leaders earlier this month, including opportunities to strengthen defense cooperation, cooperation in the provision of fertilizer, strengthening India’s engagement with Russia’s Far East, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi. The proposal for a Putin-Modi-Xi trilateral summit came amid the lingering standoff between the Indian military and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC, the de facto border between the two nations in the western sector. Read also Putin and Xi welcome Russian-Chinese relations at virtual summit The stalemate began from April to May 2020, when the Indian military had to deploy additional troops in response to the Chinese PLA’s decision to muster large numbers of troops near the ALC in a bid to change unilaterally the status quo along the disputed area. border and push the line west. It reached a flash point on June 15, 2020, when 20 Indian army soldiers and at least four Chinese PLA personnel were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley, in the east of Ladakh. Prolonged negotiations between diplomats and senior military commanders from India and China resulted in the mutual withdrawal of frontline troops by the Chinese PLA and the Indian Army from the northern and southern shores of the Pangong Tso (lake) in February and the Gogra Post. in August of this year. The two sides, however, were unable to agree on a disengagement in other remaining points of confrontation along the LAC. Watch the latest DH videos here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/modi-putin-speak-over-phone-amid-speculation-of-their-summit-with-xi-jinping-1062999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos