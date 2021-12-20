Islam wants lower rates, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan; the pound collapses





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to continue the interest rate cuts that have made the Turkish lira the worst performing currency in the world for the past three months, referring to Islamic bans on usury as the basis of its new policy. Erdogan hints at religion in new push for lower rates “What is it? We are lowering interest rates. Expect nothing else from me,” Erdogan said in a TV commentary from Istanbul on Sunday. “As a Muslim, I will continue. to do what is required by nas, ”Erdogan said, using an Arabic word used in Turkish to denote Islamic teachings. For the second time in a month, Erdogan has invoked religion to justify the current monetary position, which is in line with his demands for lower borrowing costs to stimulate economic growth. The collapse of the pound is the result of an economic siege, but Turkey will not back down from its new economic policies, the Turkish leader said. The pound has lost nearly half of its value against the US dollar in the past three months, declines accelerating after Erdogan last month unveiled a business model that relies on lower borrowing costs and a cheaper currency. In the president’s view, Turkey can break free from dependence on foreign capital flows by abandoning policies favoring higher interest rates and large inflows. At the heart of his ideas is the belief that falling interest rates will also curb consumer price growth – the exact opposite of consensus opinion among central bankers around the world. He’s been putting this idea to the test since September, when the central bank started cutting interest rates in the face of soaring consumer prices. The ensuing monetary stance ultimately left the pound pegged, with the currency sinking to new record lows almost every day. The currency collapse fueled consumer prices almost overnight, leading to inflation so rampant that supermarket workers were barely able to keep up with label changes. Working class Turks and retirees have started lining up in front of municipal stalls to get subsidized bread in recent weeks, as major business associations across the country have started publicly attacking the government for destabilizing the government. economy. “Of course, we know the impact of price increases on people’s daily lives. We are of course aware of the instability caused by the fluctuations of the pound and its impact on prices, ”said Erdogan. “But we’re going to put up resistance to them. I announce from here: there is no hindsight. Business groups Erdogan’s most recent political pivot has also angered Turkish industrialists, with several trade associations calling for action to stabilize the pound’s exchange rate. Key business group Tusiad – once the umbrella organization of Turkey’s most powerful businesses – called on Erdogan’s government over the weekend to abandon the current political stance, citing recent market turmoil as evidence that the model is doomed to failure. Erdogan hit back at Tusiad and other critics of him, warning them that “they will not be able to challenge the government”. “You are working to bring a government to power that you can exploit. This nation will not allow you to do that, ”he said.

