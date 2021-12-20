Prime Minister Modi highlights India’s long-standing ties with Central Asia during meeting with foreign ministers





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underlined the importance India attaches to its long-standing relations with the countries of Central Asia, which are part of its wider neighborhood, during a call to him from ministers of Foreign Affairs of the five Central Asian countries. The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan met Prime Minister Modi today, a day after attending the third India-Central Asia dialogue meeting here. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting with the Prime Minister. The Central Asian foreign ministers conveyed the greetings of their presidents to Prime Minister Modi and underlined the willingness of their leaders to further strengthen relations with India. They briefed the Prime Minister on the deliberations of the India-Central Asia dialogue held under the chairmanship of the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs on December 18 and 19, which focused on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, an official statement said. “He underlined the importance India attaches to its long-standing relationship with the countries of Central Asia, which are part of its wider neighborhood. He conveyed his congratulations to the ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year. He recalled his memorable visits to all the countries of Central Asia in 2015, then to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia, given the popularity of Indian films, music, yoga, etc. In the region. He also highlighted the potential for enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia, and the role of connectivity in this regard. The India-Central Asia dialogue has given impetus to the excellent bilateral relations between India and the countries of Central Asia. India and the countries of Central Asia will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year. The ministers who appealed to PM Modi are: Russian Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic; Abdulaziz Kamilov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan; Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan; and Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

