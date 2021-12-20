Boris Johnson postpones more Covid measures for now but does not rule out anything | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has postponed a decision on whether or not to impose new Covid restrictions across England to curb the spike in cases, but warned he would reserve the option of taking further action before Christmas.

After a more than two-hour cabinet meeting, in which science advisers briefed ministers on the latest data, including a sharp increase in hospitalizations in London, the Prime Minister said the arguments for and against measures more stringent were finely balanced and that the situation was extremely difficult.

Johnson is caught between skeptical cabinet colleagues who believe there isn’t enough evidence yet to justify a Plan C that could include a ban on indoor mixing of households, and scientists who argue that The benefits of the new rules will diminish the later they are implemented, amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

Pressed on whether England could return to Stage 2 on the roadmap after England’s second lockdown which went into effect on April 12, 2021, Johnson said he was looking into all kinds of things, adding : We will not exclude anything.

We will have to reserve the right to take other steps to protect the public and protect public health, to protect the NHS. We will not hesitate to take this step, he said. We should now keep the data under constant control hour by hour.

The prime minister has been accused of leaving millions of people and businesses with lingering uncertainty. Kate Nicholls, Head of UKHospitality, tweeted: So no change just yet. Hospitality needs advice if there is to be any changes next week before New Years and most importantly we still need support. Businesses are in limbo after losing 40-60% of December[ember] trade and with big rent and rate bills and staff salaries to be paid at the end of the month.

Some people have already returned home for Christmas, and pubs, restaurants and theaters have warned of a sharp drop in customer numbers following advice from Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, that people should reduce socialization.

Speaking from No.10 after Monday’s cabinet meeting, Johnson defended not acting faster. There are still things we need to be clearer about before we decide to go any further, he said. But I have to say to the British public, and I say to everyone, we will not rule out going further if necessary, to do things to protect the public.

Johnson said that in many ways I regret the impact on hotel businesses of the Plan B measures, but did not promise them any new specific financial support. He reiterated the existing programs, but added: We will also keep the economics of this under constant review.

After nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against Plan B which included telling people to work from home whenever possible, introducing Covid passes in major venues, and making masks mandatory in some stores and on transport in common, Johnson said if they are slowing the growth of the Omicron variant which can be of great benefit to us and the country.

He added: What really matters is that everyone gets vaccinated and boosted first and foremost because the booster really gives you a very high level of protection. More than a million people had a Covid vaccine on Saturday, with just over 50% of all over 12s having received a booster dose once the latest figures were updated on Monday.

Johnson said the latest data provided to him by Whitty and the government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance showed hospitalizations continuing to rise fairly rapidly in London. It is important that we act with caution, he said.