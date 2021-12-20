Politics
Boris Johnson postpones more Covid measures for now but does not rule out anything | Coronavirus
Boris Johnson has postponed a decision on whether or not to impose new Covid restrictions across England to curb the spike in cases, but warned he would reserve the option of taking further action before Christmas.
After a more than two-hour cabinet meeting, in which science advisers briefed ministers on the latest data, including a sharp increase in hospitalizations in London, the Prime Minister said the arguments for and against measures more stringent were finely balanced and that the situation was extremely difficult.
Johnson is caught between skeptical cabinet colleagues who believe there isn’t enough evidence yet to justify a Plan C that could include a ban on indoor mixing of households, and scientists who argue that The benefits of the new rules will diminish the later they are implemented, amid the rise of the Omicron variant.
Pressed on whether England could return to Stage 2 on the roadmap after England’s second lockdown which went into effect on April 12, 2021, Johnson said he was looking into all kinds of things, adding : We will not exclude anything.
We will have to reserve the right to take other steps to protect the public and protect public health, to protect the NHS. We will not hesitate to take this step, he said. We should now keep the data under constant control hour by hour.
The prime minister has been accused of leaving millions of people and businesses with lingering uncertainty. Kate Nicholls, Head of UKHospitality, tweeted: So no change just yet. Hospitality needs advice if there is to be any changes next week before New Years and most importantly we still need support. Businesses are in limbo after losing 40-60% of December[ember] trade and with big rent and rate bills and staff salaries to be paid at the end of the month.
Some people have already returned home for Christmas, and pubs, restaurants and theaters have warned of a sharp drop in customer numbers following advice from Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, that people should reduce socialization.
Speaking from No.10 after Monday’s cabinet meeting, Johnson defended not acting faster. There are still things we need to be clearer about before we decide to go any further, he said. But I have to say to the British public, and I say to everyone, we will not rule out going further if necessary, to do things to protect the public.
Johnson said that in many ways I regret the impact on hotel businesses of the Plan B measures, but did not promise them any new specific financial support. He reiterated the existing programs, but added: We will also keep the economics of this under constant review.
After nearly 100 Tory MPs voted against Plan B which included telling people to work from home whenever possible, introducing Covid passes in major venues, and making masks mandatory in some stores and on transport in common, Johnson said if they are slowing the growth of the Omicron variant which can be of great benefit to us and the country.
He added: What really matters is that everyone gets vaccinated and boosted first and foremost because the booster really gives you a very high level of protection. More than a million people had a Covid vaccine on Saturday, with just over 50% of all over 12s having received a booster dose once the latest figures were updated on Monday.
Johnson said the latest data provided to him by Whitty and the government’s chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance showed hospitalizations continuing to rise fairly rapidly in London. It is important that we act with caution, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/20/boris-johnson-avoids-more-covid-measures-for-now-but-rules-nothing-out
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]