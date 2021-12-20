Trump reveals he received booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine





Former President Donald Trump has revealed he has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster and encouraged his supporters to embrace the jabs that were developed during his tenure.

“This [COVID-19] was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is now, ”Trump, 75, told a Dallas audience at a Sunday event on the Bill OReillys History Tour.

“Do you accept the merit,” urged the former president. “Get credited. It’s a big – What we have done is historic. Don’t let them win out. Let’s not take it away. You play that – you play their hands when you’re kind of like, “Oh, the vaccine! “

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it,” Trump continued. “No warrants, but take the credit, because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.

“Are you OK with that?” Trump asked, receiving a round of applause from the crowd in response.

At this point, O’Reilly told the public that he and Trump had both been vaccinated and asked if the 45th president had received a booster, to which Trump replied, yes.

I got it too, ”O’Reilly said.

Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were developed as part of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​initiative.

Former President Donald Trump has touted the development of the vaccine under his administration as part of Operation Warp Speed ​​Shutterstock / Billion Photos

“We did a vaccine in less than nine months. It was to take 5 to 12 years, ”Trump said earlier in the event. “Because of this vaccine, because of this vaccine, millions and millions of people – I think it would have been the Spanish flu of 1917, where up to 100 million people died. [worldwide]. “

Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump were first vaccinated against COVID-19 in January before leaving the White House.

It is not known what vaccine they received or what booster Trump received.

The former president publicly battled the virus in October 2020 and was hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

