Trump sues New York attorney general, seeking to end civil investigation





NEW YORK Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday using a familiar but rarely successful strategy as he seeks to end a years-long civil investigation into his practices which, according to him, are purely political.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court two weeks after James asked Trump to sit for a Jan. 7 deposition, Trump argues that the investigation into issues such as his company’s asset valuation violated his rights Constitutionalists in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

The lawsuit describes James, a Democrat, as having “a personal disdain for Trump” and points to many statements she has made against him in recent years, including her support for “death” protests against him, her bragging that his office continued its administration. 76 times and tweeted during her 2018 campaign that she had “her eyes on the Trump Tower” and that Trump “was running out of time.”

“Her mission is guided only by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a citizen whom she considers to be a political opponent,” the lawyers for the former president wrote in the lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

In a statement, James said, “The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business relationship and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a complaint as an attempted collateral attack on this investigation.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone who is call Trump. “

James had announced her candidacy for governor of New York in late October, but earlier this month she suspended that campaign and cited ongoing investigations in her decision to be re-elected as attorney general of the State.

News of the lawsuit, filed in upstate New York, was first reported by The New York Times. The case is attributed to Judge Brenda Sannes in Syracuse, who was appointed in 2014 by Trump’s predecessor President Barack Obama, a Democrat, but the preliminary proceedings will be dealt with by a magistrate in Albany, which is not unusual for a federal court.

Trump, a Republican, seeks a permanent injunction barring James from investigating him and preventing him from being involved in any “civil or criminal” investigation against him and his company, such as a parallel criminal investigation of which she is a part which is Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Trump also wants a judge to rule that James violated his free speech and due process rights.

New York University law professor Stephen Gillers said while it is clear that James “gave Trump ammunition to claim she has a vendetta against him,” the lawsuit remains a long shot for Trump, who has lost several lawsuits aimed at defeating investigators, including a multi-year US Supreme Court fight that ended in February when Vance obtained his tax records.

“During his campaign for attorney general, James foolishly stressed his intention to target Trump and his companies if elected,” Gillers said. “Nonetheless, I think a federal court will want stronger evidence of James’ bias than Trump can muster. It is very difficult to get a federal court to halt a state investigation when state courts are available to investigate any faults. “

James has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets by inflating them for favorable loan terms or minimizing them to save money. ‘tax.

James investigators last year interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization. His office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump, who is listed as chairman of a Trump company that controls one of the assets James examined, and a judge forced him to testify afterwards. that his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition.

Trump’s trial did not explicitly mention James’ request for his testimony, other than a brief reference. But it is clear that he will not show up on January 7 on the date requested by James, to voluntarily answer questions. As with Eric Trump, James’ office will now likely have to issue a subpoena and go to a judge to order the former president to cooperate.

It is rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation, in part because the person under criminal investigation might just invoke the Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings. Although the civil investigation is separate, James’ office was involved in both.

Vance, a Democrat who is stepping down at the end of the year, recently called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he questions whether he should seek more indictments in the inquiry, which resulted in tax evasion charges in July against the Trump organization and its longtime CFOs Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a habit of distorting asset values.

James’s office issued subpoenas to local governments as part of the civil investigation into the files relating to Trump’s upper Manhattan estate, known as Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. His office has also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

