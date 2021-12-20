Politics
Turkish Lira Hits Turbulence as Erdogan Cites Islam as Rationale for Monetary Policy | News | DW
The Turkish lira fell further on Monday before recovering slightly following a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on state television who cited Islam as the reason for not raising interest rates despite a rapidly depreciating currency and rampant inflation.
Erdogan has repeatedly called on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs despite an annual inflation rate of over 20%. Mainstream economists believe the result of Erdogan’s experiments with Islamic currency could lead to consumer inflation reaching 30% or more in the coming months.
However, in his remarks on state television, Erdogan insisted that it was Islam that guided his decision in demanding that the central bank keep interest rates low. He also pledged aid to exporters and increased government contributions to pension funds.
“As a Muslim, I will continue to do what our religion tells us. This is the command,” Erdogan said.
How much trouble does reading it have?
At one point in Monday’s session, the pound fell more than 11% against the dollar to around 18.40, an all-time low, before recovering some of those losses later in the day. Many Turks find it difficult to afford basic goods and services.
After Erdogan spoke up and provided incentives to encourage lira-denominated savings, the pound strengthened by around 10% and traded around 14.90 against the dollar. However, all of the gains made by the lira come as the dollar faces pressure.
Since the beginning of November, the pound has fallen 45%. Trading was briefly suspended Monday on the country’s main stock exchange in Istanbul for the second trading session in a row, as problems with the lira spilled over into the economy.
Foreign diplomats in Turkey speculate that Erdogan believes economic growth will allow him to claim victory in the upcoming elections to be held by mid-2023, allowing his tenure as head of the Turkish Republic to extend to a third decade.
What does Erodgan’s economy look like?
Erdogan believes a cheaper currency will fuel exports, but in an era of rising inflation, mainstream economists advise raising interest rates to offset inflationary pressures on the economy. He again pledged to control inflation and bring it down to less than 4%, a recurring broken promise on his part.
Islamic banking is based on the concept that charging interest on loans or borrowed money is usury. This is not the first time Erdogan has cited Islam to guide his monetary policy decisions.
Last month Erdogan declared a “war of economic independence”. He said his goal was to eliminate Turkey’s dependence on foreign direct investment and the variable costs of importing energy such as oil and natural gas needed to fuel a booming economy.
Quarrel with business leaders over the economy
Business leaders who have traditionally come to Erdogan’s aid say they have had enough. In a letter over the weekend, the powerful TUSIAD lobby of major exporters issued a statement condemning Erdogan’s course for the country’s monetary policy.
“The political choices implemented here are not just creating new economic problems for businesses, but for all of our citizens,” TUSIAD said.
TUSIAD added: “It is urgent that we assess the damage that has been done to the economy and quickly return to the implementation of established economic principles, within the framework of a free market economy.
In response, Erdogan lashed out at the business lobby after he chaired a Cabinet meeting where a new tax was agreed, among other measures to increase the value of the lira against the dollar and against the lira. euro.
“You are planning to overthrow the government,” Erdogan said. “Don’t hold your hopes up in vain.”
ar / aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkish-lira-hits-turbulence-as-erdogan-cites-islam-as-reason-for-monetary-policy/a-60202309
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]