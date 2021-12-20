Turkish Lira Hits Turbulence as Erdogan Cites Islam as Rationale for Monetary Policy | News | DW

The Turkish lira fell further on Monday before recovering slightly following a speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on state television who cited Islam as the reason for not raising interest rates despite a rapidly depreciating currency and rampant inflation.

Erdogan has repeatedly called on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs despite an annual inflation rate of over 20%. Mainstream economists believe the result of Erdogan’s experiments with Islamic currency could lead to consumer inflation reaching 30% or more in the coming months.

However, in his remarks on state television, Erdogan insisted that it was Islam that guided his decision in demanding that the central bank keep interest rates low. He also pledged aid to exporters and increased government contributions to pension funds.

“As a Muslim, I will continue to do what our religion tells us. This is the command,” Erdogan said.

How much trouble does reading it have?

At one point in Monday’s session, the pound fell more than 11% against the dollar to around 18.40, an all-time low, before recovering some of those losses later in the day. Many Turks find it difficult to afford basic goods and services.

After Erdogan spoke up and provided incentives to encourage lira-denominated savings, the pound strengthened by around 10% and traded around 14.90 against the dollar. However, all of the gains made by the lira come as the dollar faces pressure.

Since the beginning of November, the pound has fallen 45%. Trading was briefly suspended Monday on the country’s main stock exchange in Istanbul for the second trading session in a row, as problems with the lira spilled over into the economy.

Foreign diplomats in Turkey speculate that Erdogan believes economic growth will allow him to claim victory in the upcoming elections to be held by mid-2023, allowing his tenure as head of the Turkish Republic to extend to a third decade.

What does Erodgan’s economy look like?

Erdogan believes a cheaper currency will fuel exports, but in an era of rising inflation, mainstream economists advise raising interest rates to offset inflationary pressures on the economy. He again pledged to control inflation and bring it down to less than 4%, a recurring broken promise on his part.

Islamic banking is based on the concept that charging interest on loans or borrowed money is usury. This is not the first time Erdogan has cited Islam to guide his monetary policy decisions.

Last month Erdogan declared a “war of economic independence”. He said his goal was to eliminate Turkey’s dependence on foreign direct investment and the variable costs of importing energy such as oil and natural gas needed to fuel a booming economy.

Quarrel with business leaders over the economy

Business leaders who have traditionally come to Erdogan’s aid say they have had enough. In a letter over the weekend, the powerful TUSIAD lobby of major exporters issued a statement condemning Erdogan’s course for the country’s monetary policy.

“The political choices implemented here are not just creating new economic problems for businesses, but for all of our citizens,” TUSIAD said.

TUSIAD added: “It is urgent that we assess the damage that has been done to the economy and quickly return to the implementation of established economic principles, within the framework of a free market economy.

In response, Erdogan lashed out at the business lobby after he chaired a Cabinet meeting where a new tax was agreed, among other measures to increase the value of the lira against the dollar and against the lira. euro.

“You are planning to overthrow the government,” Erdogan said. “Don’t hold your hopes up in vain.”

