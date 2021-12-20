Trump sues New York attorney general Letitia James over his company investigation





Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday seeking a court order to end his long-standing civil investigation into tax evasion into his company’s business practices.

“In the words of Letitia James, ‘no one is above the law’, not even the New York State Attorney General,” say Trump and the Trump organization in federal lawsuit, which accuses James to have “exploited” his powers. .

Her mission is guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she sees as a political opponent, according to the lawsuit.

James responded to the lawsuit with a statement accusing the former president and his company of repeatedly seeking to delay his investigation.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions,” she said. “Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone called Trump.

Trump responded with a statement of himself, saying: “This is not about delay, this is about our Constitution! You are nothing but a corrupt public servant doing the dirty work of your party. You shouldn’t be in power. “

The unusual lawsuit, first reported by The New York Times, seeks a court order declaring Trump’s rights violated and ending James’ civil investigation as well as his involvement in the criminal investigation of the Manhattan District Attorney on his company. He maintains that Trump is the victim of “point of view discrimination” and that James should be prevented from “getting involved in any way in civil or criminal actions against” Trump and his company.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba said: “We intend not only to hold her accountable for her gross violations of the Constitution, but also to stop her bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in her tracks.”

The action follows James’ request earlier this month to interview Trump for the investigation. Another Trump lawyer, Ronald Fischetti, called the move “purely political.”

“They’ve been investigating this for three years. We don’t worry because he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Fischetti said, referring to Trump.

James has investigated whether the Trump Organization has committed fraud by reporting the value of certain properties to banks and tax authorities, and has already interviewed other senior executives, including Trump’s son Eric Trump. James’ office is considering whether to bring a civil action against the company.

James is also participating in the Manhattan DA’s criminal investigation into alleged tax evasion schemes at Trump’s company. The prosecutor’s office indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with tax evasion earlier this year. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Trump has not been charged with any wrongdoing in the inquiries. The former president called James “corrupt” and accused her of engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt”.

When James, a Democrat, ran for office in 2018, she campaigned in part on a pledge to hold Trump and his administration to account. His office’s investigation of Trump’s charitable foundation led to its disbandment.

James denied that the Trump Organization’s investigation was politically motivated and said it stemmed from the testimony of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to Congress in 2019 about Trump’s business practices.

Cohen said that “Mr. Trump inflated his total assets when it served his purposes” and “deflated his assets to reduce his property taxes.”

Cohen was sentenced in 2018 to three years in prison for what a Manhattan federal court judge called a “real assortment” of criminal conduct, including facilitating secret payments to women who claimed to have sex with him. Trump and lying to Congress about the president’s trade relationship with Russia.

Adam Reiss contributed.

