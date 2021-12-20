Several US counterintelligence officials say China is militarizing biotechnology and developing brain-control weapons for potential offensive use.

According to the secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo, the Asian nation has chosen to use biotechnology for surveillance and monitoring with the aim of continuing to control its population.

A senior US official also claimed that China is using emerging biotechnologies to develop future military applications, including gene editing, improved human performance and brain-machine interfaces.

The U.S. Departments of Commerce and Treasury have already put the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) and 11 affiliated research institutes on an export blacklist for supposedly helping the Chinese military develop so-called military weapons. control of the brain without further defining the technology.

Brain control weapons are a term used by an AMMS official to describe any equipment that interferes with and controls human consciousness during combat operations.

Today’s action highlights how private companies in China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors are actively cooperating with government efforts to suppress members of ethnic and religious minority groups, a senior official said. of the Treasury. Brian nelson Recount Financial Time.

Response from China

The Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a declaration Friday, calling on recent US government actions for an unwarranted removal that violates free trade rules.

embassy spokesperson Liu pengyu explained that biotechnology-related development in China has always been for the welfare of its people, and the US claims are completely baseless.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang wenbin stressed that the Asian country strongly opposes the move and urged the Biden administration to rectify its mistakes.

Chinese officials have said Beijing will take all essential steps to defend the interests of Chinese research institutions.