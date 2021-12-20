Connect with us

Politics

United States: China develops brain control weapons

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 


Several US counterintelligence officials say China is militarizing biotechnology and developing brain-control weapons for potential offensive use.

According to the secretary of commerce Gina Raimondo, the Asian nation has chosen to use biotechnology for surveillance and monitoring with the aim of continuing to control its population.

A senior US official also claimed that China is using emerging biotechnologies to develop future military applications, including gene editing, improved human performance and brain-machine interfaces.

The U.S. Departments of Commerce and Treasury have already put the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) and 11 affiliated research institutes on an export blacklist for supposedly helping the Chinese military develop so-called military weapons. control of the brain without further defining the technology.

Brain control weapons are a term used by an AMMS official to describe any equipment that interferes with and controls human consciousness during combat operations.

Today’s action highlights how private companies in China’s defense and surveillance technology sectors are actively cooperating with government efforts to suppress members of ethnic and religious minority groups, a senior official said. of the Treasury. Brian nelson Recount Financial Time.

Response from China

The Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a declaration Friday, calling on recent US government actions for an unwarranted removal that violates free trade rules.

embassy spokesperson Liu pengyu explained that biotechnology-related development in China has always been for the welfare of its people, and the US claims are completely baseless.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang wenbin stressed that the Asian country strongly opposes the move and urged the Biden administration to rectify its mistakes.

Chinese officials have said Beijing will take all essential steps to defend the interests of Chinese research institutions.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thedefensepost.com/2021/12/20/us-china-brain-control-weaponry/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: