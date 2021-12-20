PM Modi meets with key CEOs ahead of budget, says government will focus on reducing compliance burden





Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with CEOs of companies from various industry sectors on Monday in the second such interaction with industry representatives in the run-up to the Union budget for the following years, according to his office. “Just as the country aspires for a podium at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five in the world in all sectors, and this is something we should work for collectively,” Prime Minister Modi said. , according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Prime Minister Modi assured India Inc that the government will focus on reducing the compliance burden while urging leading companies to make full use of the Production Incentive Program (PLI) as it seeks suggestions on areas in which undue conformities should be removed. Read also | The next EU budget could remain focused on the history of infrastructure: Nirmala Sitharaman The Prime Minister said during pre-budget deliberations with business leaders that the government is fully committed to taking initiatives to boost the country’s economic progress. He said the corporate sector should invest more in areas such as agriculture and food processing, and referred to the shift in focus towards natural agriculture. He underscored the government’s policy coherence, and said the government is firmly committed to taking initiatives that will boost the country’s economic progress, Prime Minister Modi said, according to the PMO statement. Read also | 2021 in figures: central government revenue Industry representatives commented on the Prime Minister and thanked him for placing his trust in the private sector. They expressed their commitment to contribute to the Prime Minister’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and praised several measures taken by the government like Prime Minister GatiShakti, IBC, etc., the PMO statement added. They also talked about steps that can be taken to further enhance the ease of doing business in the country as well as India’s commitments at COP26 and how industries could contribute to the achievement of the set goals. Read also | Social protection schemes for the informal sector underway This was one of many interactions PM Modi held before the budget to receive input and suggestions from the private sector. Last week, he met with major private equity and venture capitalists to solicit suggestions on how to make India a more attractive investment destination. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union’s budget on February 1, 2022, for the next fiscal year which begins on April 1, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/business/pm-modi-meets-top-ceos-ahead-of-union-budget-seeks-inputs-101640019536457.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos