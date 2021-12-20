Boris Johnson once wrote an article saying the Parthenon marbles must return to Greece + other stories

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most important developments in the art world and the art market. Here’s what you need to know this Monday, December 20.

NEED TO READ

Artist restored @Metaverse handle after metabloc Artist Thea-Mai Baumann’s Instagram profile, @metaverse, was restored more than a month after Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, turned it off around the same time it was turned off. unveiled its new name. The artist received no response from Meta when she tried to inquire about the disappearance of her account, where she had recounted 10 years of her life and work. But after the New York Times picked up his story and contacted the company, Baumann was told it was a mistake and his account was restored. The power of the press! (Guardian)

Architect Richard Rogers dies at 88 Famous British architect Richard Rogers has died at the age of 88. The famous figure was behind the design of some of the most famous buildings in the world, including the Center Pompidou in Paris, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg and Three World Center commercial in New York. Describing Rogers as a tireless supporter of the compact, sustainable and pedestrian-friendly city and an avid opponent of senseless urban sprawl, fellow architect Norman Foster said he had fire in his stomach until the very end. . (Guardian)

Student Boris Johnson actually wanted to return the Parthenon marbles A resurfacing article written by Boris Johnson while a student in 1986 reveals that the Prime Minister once passionately believed that the Parthenon sculptures should be repatriated to Greece. Johnson, 21, who was studying the classics at Oxford University at the time, wrote: Elgin marbles should leave this northern whiskey-drinking culture of guilt and be on display where they belong: in a land of radiant sunshine and Achilles landscape, shaded mountains and the resonating sea. The article was republished in a Greek newspaper shortly after Johnson doubled down on his position that the marbles were acquired legally and had to stay in London. (Guardian)

Tracey Emin criticizes UK’s Covid testing system Artist Tracey Emin has taken on the UK’s disorganized testing regime after experiencing it firsthand after returning from vacation. In an Instagram post, Emin complained that the government had mistakenly called her and told her they were coming “looking for” her because they couldn’t locate her. “There was absolutely no control at Heathrow [airport]. It was like coming back to a third world country. Then the government spends money chasing the wrong people with the wrong information, ”Emin wrote. “Now, like many people with low immunity, I’m afraid to leave my home. But I’m not afraid to say what I think… What the fuck is this country in? “(Independent)

MOVERS AND IMPROVERS

LACMA acquires 60 works focusing on black artists Over the past two years, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art has acquired 60 works that will increase the representation of black artists in its collection through a combination of cash donations and donations from patrons. New additions include a promised gift from Willow Bay and Robert Iger, Amy Sherald’s An ocean far away (2020) and Kehinde Wiley’s Yachinboaz Ben Yisrael II (2021), promised by the sports agent (and Adele boyfriend!) Rich Paul.(The arts journal)

Pussy Riot members jailed Maria Alekhina and Lucy Shteyn, members of the Russian activist art collective, were arrested in Moscow and sentenced to 15 days in prison for disseminating “propaganda of Nazi symbolism”. Alekhina reposted a photo of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko surrounded by swastikas, and Shteyn ironically tweeted an image someone made denouncing her as a fascist in which she is shown wearing a Nazi officer’s cap. (BRONZER)

Museums open in Australia The Australian government has invested $ 2.4 billion in cultural infrastructure and plans to open nine new museums. The funding comes largely from the country’s regional development budget, which museum director Rebecca Coates says demonstrates a “breakthrough” in the government’s attitude towards art and culture. It is the government that says: What essential elements do we need to develop functional communities? We need roads. We need schools. We need hospitals. And we need places that define who we are, she said. (Financial analysis)

New director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center UNESCO has appointed Lazare Eloundou Assomo director of the UNESCO World Heritage Center. The Cameroonian architect has been part of the organization since 2003. (Press release)

FOR THE LOVE OF ART

Oneida Nation uses art to highlight inequalities in pandemic The Oneida Indian Nation, located in central New York City, unveiled an art installation highlighting the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Native Americans and Alaska Natives. The installation, called Passage de la Paix, consists of seven illuminated tipis and will be visible on the lands of the Oneida Nation of India until the end of the month.WBUR)

