Trump met with boos after revealing he received a Covid-19 booster





Comments from Trump – who, despite his administration’s efforts to develop Covid vaccines, rarely discusses his own vaccination and has largely refused to encourage others to get it – came during a stop on his tour with former Fox News host Bill O ‘Reilly.

“Yes,” Trump said to a handful of boos from the audience. “Don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it,” Trump says in the video, apparently trying to silence the boos. “It’s okay, it’s a very small group over there.”

CNN has contacted a spokesperson for Trump for more details on the former president’s decision to get the vaccine.

In a longer video later tweeted by the O’Reilly site, Trump warns his supporters that they are “playing the game with their hands” when they reject vaccines and do not take the credit for them.

“Look, we did something historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We, together, all of us, not me,” Trump says in the video, which comes just before Trump receives the few hoots.

He goes on to say that Covid-19 would “devastate the country far beyond what it is now” if the vaccines had not been developed.

“Take back the merit. Take the merit. It’s great. What we did is historic. Don’t let them take it away from us. Don’t take it away from us,” Trump said. “You’re playing their hands when you’re like ‘oh, the vaccine’. If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No warrants. But take the credit, because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take the credit. Don’t let them take that away from you. “

Unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive and 20 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people who have also received a booster, according to data released recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States.

Data from the CDC – which assesses data through October – suggests the risk gap between unvaccinated people and those with a booster is even greater than it is between unvaccinated people and those with a booster. are fully vaccinated with their initial series. Unvaccinated people face a five times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 and 14 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than fully vaccinated people, according to CDC data.

Trump, who contracted Covid as president, received his first vaccine against Covid-19 out of the sight of the press before stepping down. CNN reported months later that his vaccination had not been recorded by official photographers or videographers, according to a person familiar with the matter. And Trump did not participate in a Covid-19 public service announcement featuring all of the other living former presidents. Trump said in a Wall Street Journal interview published in September that he was unlikely to receive the recall, saying he felt he was. “In good shape from that point of view” and “probably won’t get” the recall.

“I’ll look at it later,” he added. “I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has been booed for talking about vaccines.

“I totally believe in your freedoms. I believe it. You have to do what you have to do. But I recommend you take the vaccines. I did. It’s fine. Take the vaccines,” Trump said at an event in Alabama. in August.

Some in the audience responded by booing the statement.

“No, it’s okay. It’s okay,” Trump said, apparently acknowledging the boos. “You have your freedoms, but I took the vaccine. If that doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to find out, okay? “

This story has been updated with additional information.

