Trump loves American Jews and Israel until he doesn’t





“There are people in this country, they are Jews, they don’t like Israel anymore,” ex-President Donald Trump said indignantly in a recently published interview with Barak Ravid, the correspondent for Israel. ‘Axios based in Tel Aviv. “I will tell you that evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews of this country,” Trump said, citing “the Jewish people who run the New York Times”, a newspaper that “hates Israel,” as an example.

It was yet another provocation from a former president who has seemingly mastered the art of being everything for everyone (or at least, all of his fans). His daughter and son-in-law are observant Jews, yet he has been the patron saint of white supremacists. In 2017, his administration issued a Holocaust remembrance statement that did not mention Jews, and he apparently praised the Nazis who gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia that year as “very good people.” “.

Simultaneously, Trump enjoyed the support of Orthodox Jews because of his unwavering support for Israel, even though he has repeatedly criticized other American Jews for their lack of dedication to what he seems to consider to be their true country. The Orthodox looked away in 2019 and again in 2020 when Trump played on the old stereotype of “Jews have divided loyalties.” He let Republican Jews know that he didn’t really consider them Americans, mentioning “your country” and “your prime minister” when referring to… Israel.

Of course, everyone is a tool for Trump, and his pro-Israel policy has always been less about getting the Jewish vote than about getting the Christian vote: its real price. That’s why he worked in a compliment to evangelicals, one of his most important constituencies, alongside his remarks last week that could be seen as anti-Jewish. “Another day, another Trump rant on Jews,” wrote The Atlantics Yair Rosenberg, who warned that philosemism (appearing to support Jews) can easily turn into anti-Semitism when it suits.

And of course, anti-Semitic incidents increased from 2020 to 2021, with the swastika carved in a State Department elevator in July being a resounding example after already reaching record levels in 2019. The pandemic is quite possibly a cause. Jews are blamed by some for spreading Covid-19 in the United States, such as Turkey, Brazil, France and Germany. The allure of conspiracy theories like QAnon, whose dogma about cabals controlling the world often redirects propaganda to Jewish rule, is another.

Tellingly, a propaganda film released at the Jan. 6 rally, where Trump and his allies instigated an assault on Capitol Hill, mentioned that the “globalists” were ruining the country. Much like the recently released anti-Semitic Fox News cartoon (and deleted after protests from the Anti-Defamation League and others), which portrayed George Soros as a puppeteer causing “lawlessness” and “chaos” in America.

Jews around the world should view Trump’s loyalty to Israel and his alliances with Israeli politicians as a similar situation and act accordingly.

American Jews who continue to support Trump and the GOP could learn from the experiences of Italian Jews under fascism. Many of them supported Benito Mussolini for years, believing he was the “good” authoritarian that he persecuted other groups, but not them, unlike Hitler who was not beaten until 1938. by the anti-Semitic legislation of the Duce and forced into ruin or exile. They have learned the hard way that once violence is legitimized in a country, the list of “enemies of the people” inevitably grows.

Just ask Benjamin Netanyahu, the former Israeli prime minister. He had a good relationship with Trump until he congratulated President Joe Biden on his electoral victory. "I haven't spoken to him since," Trump told Ravid. "F — him."

