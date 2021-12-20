Jokowi’s second period cabinet performance declines, poor law enforcement

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

ResultssurveyChartapolitika shows the firm’s performance Joko Widodo in the second period with Ma’rufAmin it was lower than the performance of the Cabinet in the first period 2014-2019.

Up to 51.7% of respondents said that the performance of Jokowi’s cabinet for the period 2014-2019 was better. Meanwhile, only 36.5% chose Jokowi’s performance for the second period as better. The remaining 11.8 percent did not respond.

“Compared to the first and second terms of government, respondents felt that the first term of government had performed better under the Joko Widodo administration,” Yunarto Wijaya, executive director of Charta Politica Indonesia, said at the meeting. ‘a press conference explaining the results of his investigation. , Monday (20/12). .

As we know, Joko Widodo had collaborated with Jusuf Kalla as vice-president in the first period of his mandate. At that time, their government cabinet was called the Labor Cabinet.

During the second term, Jokowi took on Ma’ruf Amin as vice president by forming the Advanced Indonesia cabinet. Not only that, Yunarto also revealed that the majority of those interviewed were in agreement if Jokowi shuffles or reshuffles the current cabinet.

He said it had been a long time since Jokowi had reshuffled the Cabinet. Finally, Jokowi made a reshuffle in December 2020.

“In total, 68.1% of those questioned agreed that President Joko Widodo should proceed with a reshuffle. Then 18.8% disagreed and 13.2% did not respond, ”Yunarto said.

Poor law enforcement

The survey also shows that 44.6 percent of those polled believe the conditions for law enforcement in Indonesia are still poor. Meanwhile, 3.8% considered law enforcement to be very bad.

“During that time, 46.4% considered the conditions for law enforcement to be good, and 4.2% to be very good. Meanwhile, 1% of those surveyed did not respond, ”Yunarto said.

Public assessment of poor law enforcement in Indonesia increased from July to November 2021.

In March 2021, the results of a survey conducted by the same institution revealed that the public rated poor application of the law at 29.9%. Then, in July 2021, it rose to 47.3%. Meanwhile, in November, it rose to 48.4 percent.

On the other hand, Yunarto also explained that some of the respondents considered the conditions for eradicating corruption in Indonesia to be bad. Up to 44% chose the wrong one. While 4.9% voted very badly.

“In terms of eradicating corruption, 46% considered it good, 3.2% considered it very good, 1.9% did not respond,” Yunarto said.

KPK’s confidence decreases

In addition, Yunarto said that public confidence in the institution of the president is still high at 77.8%. Next comes number two, followed by TNI institutions with 76.3%.

Meanwhile, the level of trust in the third position is occupied by the institution of the national police while the fourth is occupied by the KPK.

“The third is the National Police with a figure of 66.8 percent. And then followed, somewhat competing with the KPK with 64.3 percent. It’s a model that I think is quite interesting,” a- he declared.

Yunarto compared before the revision of the KPK law, the level of trust in the anti-corruption commission was in the top 3 positions. However, public confidence in the KPK has now been overtaken by the national police.

However, Yunarto could not confirm whether the decline in public confidence in the KPK was due to the revised KPK law and several recent events in the KPK.

“If we did this survey several years ago, especially before the revision of the KPK law, the KPK was generally still number 2 or number 3, in competition with TNI and if we look now even in several other investigative institutions and some results, the police managed to overtake the KPK. “, did he declare.

This survey was carried out from November 29 to December 6, 2021 through face-to-face interviews using a questionnaire.

The number of samples is 1,200 respondents aged 17 from 34 provinces. The methodology used is a stratified random method with a margin of error (2.83%) at a confidence level of 95%.

(rzr / DAL)





[Gambas:Video CNN]



