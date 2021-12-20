Foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries call on Prime Minister Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the importance that India attaches to its long-standing relations with the countries of Central Asia as part of its “wider neighborhood”. The Prime Minister said so when the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan jointly requested it. The foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries were in India to participate in the third India-Central Asia dialogue organized by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were present at the meeting between Modi and visiting foreign ministers. “The prime minister underlined the importance India attaches to its long-standing relations with the countries of Central Asia, which are part of its ‘wider neighborhood’,” an official statement said. He said Modi conveyed his congratulations to ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year. “He recalled his memorable visits to all the countries of Central Asia in 2015, then to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic,” he said. “The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia, given the popularity of Indian films, music, yoga, etc. in the region,” said the communicated. He also highlighted the potential for enhanced economic cooperation between India and Central Asia, and the role of connectivity in this regard. “The India-Central Asia dialogue has given impetus to the excellent bilateral relations between India and the countries of Central Asia,” the statement added. In Sunday’s dialogue, India and the countries of Central Asia discussed a plethora of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign ministers called for immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, reiterated the demand for a “truly inclusive” government in Kabul and affirmed that Afghan territory should not be used to house, train, plan or fund activities terrorists. In recent years, India has focused on expanding comprehensive cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, seeing them as part of its larger neighborhood. India’s resumption of engagement in the region followed Prime Minister Modi’s lightning tour of the five countries in July 2015, which resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in a range of areas. Recent developments in Afghanistan have heightened the importance of Central Asian countries, three of them – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – sharing borders with this war-torn country. National security advisers from the five Central Asian countries attended a regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India on November 10. NSAs from Russia and Iran also participated. The second India-Central Asia Dialogue meeting was hosted by India in October last year in digital format.

