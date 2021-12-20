Boris Johnson’s cabinet divided over new Covid restrictions in England

Boris Johnson faced a wave of cabinet opposition to England’s new Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, forcing him to put decisions on a potential ‘cutout’ after Christmas on hold until ministers saw new data.

British Prime Minister said he would “not hesitate” to introduce restrictions if necessary to tackle the spread of Omicron, despite deadlock between ministers on whether, how and when to act .

The cabinet will meet again this week and new data on the severity of the new variant is expected on Wednesday. A senior government official said: “We have no plans to introduce any new restrictions this side of Christmas.”

Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, led opposition to new Covid restrictions in England, which could include limits on social diversity and rule changes for pubs and restaurants, before ministers the chance to see new data.

Sunak is making plans to help the hospitality industry after suffering a drop in bookings, and is ready to go further if Covid data supports the case for further social restrictions after Christmas.

A person briefed on the cabinet said, “Rishi isn’t saying we can’t have more restrictions, but he said we should wait until we find out more about the seriousness of Omicron before making any decisions that may have. consequences of several billion pounds. ”

The UK recorded a further 91,743 daily cases of Covid on Monday as hospitalizations rose sharply in London. He also broke his daily vaccination record with more than a million shots reported on Saturday, including 940,606 other recalls.

After a two-hour cabinet meeting which a minister called “candid”, Johnson said the data would be kept “under constant scrutiny”. A post-cabinet press conference in Downing Street, scheduled by Number 10, was called off as a sign of the deadlock at the meeting.

The meeting revealed divisions over how to tackle the faltering position of Omicron and Johnson, a seasoned Tory observer suggesting the PM has “lost control of the cabinet.” Lord David Frost, the former Brexit secretary who resigned on Saturday, criticized Johnson’s “coercive” policies against Covid.

Many ministers were skeptical of the new measures, including Sunak, Liz Truss, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Grant Shapps Secretary of Transportation; and Steve Barclay, Cabinet Minister.

Among those speaking out in favor of the new restrictions were Sajid Javid, secretary of health, who warned the country was facing a “tsunami” of infections at Omicron, and Michael Gove, upgrading secretary.

“Either way, the arguments are very finely balanced, as we now have Omicron cases booming across the country. We have hospitalizations that are increasing quite rapidly in London, ”Johnson said.

“We’re looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron in check and we’re not ruling out anything, but for now I think we want people to focus on being careful.”

Cabinet ministers said Johnson concluded there was “not enough data” to make a decision on the restrictions. One of them said he “does not want to give in to the terror story without the full picture”.

Ahead of the meeting, senior Whitehall officials said there was growing expectation that new restrictions would be introduced next week, most likely on indoor gatherings, reflecting the ‘second stage’ restrictions. Observed in April which included the closure of pubs and restaurants for indoor service.

But ministers said they were keeping a close watch on whether people were limiting themselves after being told to exercise caution. “We may not need to act if people continue to make their own restrictions. Corn [if] they give up on caution after Christmas, so we may not have a choice.

Sunak has been criticized by fictional chancellor Rachel Reeves for her “refusal” to help the British economy, as the government “condemned many businesses and workers to a Christmas of worry and hardship.”

Meanwhile, Johnson defended a photo of a rally in the Downing Street Garden in May 2020 that showed officials drinking wine, which may have violated restrictions on coronaviruses. “These were meetings of people at work, talking about work,” he said.